Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako sends adorable birthday wish to Aussie

Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako, sent her a sweet message on her birthday. The Australian turned 28 years old on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Kasatkina was last seen in action at the 2025 Madrid Open, where she reached the third round. She started her campaign with a solid win against Alycia Parks but came up short against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

Natalia took to her social media account to shower birthday love on her girlfriend. She said in her post:

"Happy Birthday my love".

Natalia and Kasatkina have been in a relationship for almost four years. They are often spotted documenting their journey on social media and travel mostly together on the tour.

Daria Kasatkina faced a challenging time in 2021 when she came out as gay and shared her relationship with Natalia. Due to struggles with her identity in Russia, she decided to change her nationality from Russian to Australian, and played her first tournament in Charleston this year. Kasatkina expressed her feelings, via Fox Sports:

“I’m not going to lie. It’s emotional for me. I’m really happy to start this new chapter of my life and represent Australia on the big stage. Honestly, with everything that’s going on in my previous country, I didn’t have much choice. Because for me, being openly gay, if I want to be myself, I had to make this step. And I did it, in the end.

“Australia is the place where I feel that I can be myself, and I am really happy to have the privilege to be part of this beautiful country. I think it’s obvious to say that Australia is a very welcoming country, very open-minded,” she added.

After edging past Lauren Davis in the second round, Kasatina couldn't solve the riddle against Sofia Kenin in Charleston. The American defeated her in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(7).

"What we're doing is to show people into the tennis kitchen" - Daria Kasatkina on her vlogging channel with girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako

Daria Kasatkina and her girlfriend in the Cincinnati Open 2024 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Daria Kasatkina and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako started a YouTube channel called What the Vlog in 2022. They first posted vacation clips, but then started sharing life on the tennis tour.

During an interview with WTA in Rome last year, the Australian spoke about the idea behind their vlog.

"What we are trying to show is everything exactly how it is," Daria Kasatkina said. "'We're not trying to make everything look glamorous or to break our ass to make it look super-interesting if it's not. What we're doing is just to show how we live. To show people into the tennis kitchen."

Kasatkina also added that her girlfriend, Natalia, does most of the editing and content ideation. Their YouTube channel has more than 60,000 followers at the moment.

On the tennis side, Kasatkina will be seen in action at the Italian Open this week. She has received a first-round bye and will begin her campaign in the second round.

