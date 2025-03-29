Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako sends love to Russian-born WTA star after her Australian residency acceptance

WTA star Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako recently posted an adorable reaction to the former's latest update on residency in Australia. The 27-year-old expressed excitement over finally being successful in her plea to become a permanent resident. She also showcased immense pride in living her life under the Australian flag.

Kasatkina publicly revealed her relationship with Russian-Estonian figure skater Natalia Zabiiako in July 2022. The couple has shared aspects of their life, including launching a joint YouTube vlog about life on the tennis tour. They have also enjoyed vacations together, like a romantic getaway to the Maldives, which they shared on social media.

Daria Kasatkina recently updated fans with the acceptance of her plea to get an Australian residency. The WTA star shared a message on Instagram thanking people who helped her in this journey and mentioned that going forward, she would be representing Australia in her professional career.

"🇦🇺," her caption simply said.

While renowned pages like Tennis Australia and the Australian Open welcomed the WTA star with warm wishes, her girlfriend also stepped forward to drop an adorable message.

"💛🫶🏼," she wrote.

Daria Kasatkina's Post Comments - Via Instagram

Kasatkina's last presence was recorded recently at the ongoing Miami Open. However, the campaign didn't live up to the expectations as she faced an opening round exit against the American WTA pro Hailey Baptiste.

When Daria Kasatkina boldly presented her stance on LGBTQ rights

Daria Kasatkina at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Daria Kasatkina's fight against the denial of LGBTQ+ rights in Russia has been going on for a long time. Back in 2023, she dropped a statement highlighting the struggles of existing in a country that doesn't understand or support queer rights. She admitted to the fact that nothing could force her to live under such restrictions.

“So many subjects are taboo in Russia. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming [gay] is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Living in the closet is impossible. It is too hard, it is pointless. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f*** everyone else," she told Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko.

The WTA star has finally conquered a major challenge in her life by earning a residency in Australia. With this fight behind her, it remains to be seen if she will clinch her 9th tour-level title in the ongoing season.

