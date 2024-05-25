Daria Kasatkina teases Rafael Nadal after Spaniard tags wrong Roland Garros account while reminiscing about fond memories at French Open

Daria Kasatkina poked fun at Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard tagged an incorrect account while looking back at his memories at the French Open. The 37-year-old has been Infosys' brand ambassador since 2023, and the tech giant compiled a video montage of his celebrations at the clay-court Major.

Nadal shared the video and captioned it by speaking about his memories at the Paris Major.

"It’s an amazing journey at @rolandgarros , a place where I have so many unforgettable memories.

"Each victory on these clay courts have been a proof to not only my love for the game, but also the fantastic support and love you have given me back. Thank you @Infosys, I am humbled by this special celebration and let’s hope the story keeps going," the Spaniard wrote on Instagram

The 37-year-old, though, tagged an incorrect Instagram account while attempting to mention Roland Garros. Instead, the account he tagged belonged to someone else named Roland. He later deleted the post and shared another video while tagging the correct account.

However, Kasatkina teased Nadal about his earlier post by sharing it along with the wrong account he tagged:

"Wondering how Roland feels about it."

Daria Kasatkina's tweet

Rafael Nadal will compete at the 2024 French Open as an unseeded player, the first time he will not be seeded.

Daria Kasatkina spoke about Rafael Nadal returning to tennis after injury hiatus

Rafael Nadal practices ahead of the French Open

Rafael Nadal missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open. He later announced his return to action towards the end of the year. The Spaniard said that he would make his comeback at the Brisbane International.

While speaking to Russian outlet Telegraph, Kasatkina spoke about Nadal returning to tennis, saying that she's happy about him. The 27-year-old also said that while the 22-time Grand Slam champion needs a while after his comebacks.

"I'm already happy that he’ll come back. It's amazing how he proves it every time. Everyone writes him off, but every time he comes back like a phoenix and wins something. It's totally unbelievable," Kasatkina said.

"As for the prospects, I do not know, because he always needs some time after comebacks. But I've heard that Rafa is in very good shape right now — it's the most important thing. I think it's already an incredible victory for him that he'll сome back," she added.

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in the opening round of the French Open in what will be the 11th meeting between the two. The Spaniard leads 7-3 in their head-to-head.

Kasatkina, who is seeded 10th at the tournament, takes on Magdalena Frech in the opening round. It will be the third encounter between the two, with the Russian leading 2-0 in their head-to-head. The winner takes on Peyton Stearns or Lucija Ciric Bagaric in the second round.

