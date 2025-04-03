Daria Saville boldly calls out brand deal disparity between 'glamorous' WAGs and 'sweaty' female players

Daria Saville has called out brands that prefer giving deals to tennis WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) instead of female players. The Aussie WTA star claimed there was space in the industry for both to coexist.

Saville shared an almost two-minute-long TikTok video where she vented her thoughts surrounding "tennis aesthetics." While doing her skincare, Saville said:

"Tennis aesthetics are in right now, right?... It's all over the place, but female tennis players are not getting those brand deals. It's actually a tennis WAG that fits into the ‘aesthetics’ rather than us sweaty tennis players."

She also mentioned that she had conversed about the issue with some "influencer WAGs" and they were also "surprised" with the scenario.

Some famous WAGs on tour include Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, and Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze. They are regularly seen posting content on various social media platforms and even doing brand collaborations.

This prompted Saville to ask:

"Is it that athletes are not as relatable as WAGs to the audience?... Do marketing teams think tennis players are too niche compared to WAG? Is that the whole glamorous life compared to sweat life? Is it more inspiration to be a WAG than a female athlete?"

Further, she also gave the example of her GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video to watch her husband, Luke, play at the Australian Open, doing better impressions-wise than the videos she has posted as a tennis player.

"It’s honestly mind boggling to me that brands are picking influencers for their campaigns during Grand Slams, and I'm definitely not the only female tennis player that feels that way," Saville added.

Lastly, she also shared that she had sent the video to her friends in the industry first and took their approval before sharing it online.

Daria Saville admits she loves Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's vlogs but believes players and WAGs can coexist

Daria Saville at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

In the comments section of Daria Saville's TikTok, one fan claimed social media influencer Morgan Riddle is "more fun" than her boyfriend, World No. 4 Taylor Fritz.

"Okay but Morgan riddle is much more fun than Taylor Fritz," they wrote.

Saville responded by saying:

"She is! It’s true! But both can coexist haha!! I love her vlogs!"

Another fan questioned if the issue may be existing because "WAGs are more conventionally attractive." Here's what the Aussie said in response:

"There’s room for all of us, regardless of looks.. I think… 🙂"

Daria Saville's comments (Image: TikTok)

In tennis terms, World No. 108 Saville last played at the WTA 125 event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She was ousted by Linda Fruhvirtova in the second round.

