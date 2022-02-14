Daughter Olympia spots Serena Williams in star-studded Super Bowl commercial, American shares video of her adorable reaction

Serena Williams recently made a series of videos while watching the Super Bowl with her family on her social media handles. The American's posts also featured husband Alexis Ohanian, their four-year-old daughter Olympia, and Ohanian's parents, Anke and Chris Ohanian.

While both Williams and Olympia could be seen dancing in the videos as they watched the live broadcast, the standout post had to be the one where daughter Olympia spotted her mother featured in a Michelob Ultra commercial.

Williams uploaded Olympia's reaction to her Instagram stories. The four-year-old can be heard saying "Mommy, that's you" as soon as she spots Williams entering the frame.

"Mommy, that's you," Olympia can be heard saying. "That's you girlfirend."

Husband Alexis and daughter Olympia featured in Williams' recent Instagram stories

The commercial, which is set in a bowling alley, also features other sporting icons including American quarterback Peyton Manning, basketball players Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumike, as well as soccer player Alex Morgan. However, Olympia's adorable reaction to Williams' entry towards the end of the near-two-minute-long commercial for the beer brand managed to steal the show.

"I love playing tennis, but know I can’t do it forever" - Serena Williams discusses future plans

Williams at the 2021 Legacy Classic HBCU Basketball Invitational

Serena Williams has been enjoying her time away from the tennis court. And while her pursuit of an elusive 24th Grand Slam title is still on, she has hinted at her imminent retirement.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg, the American said that she cannot play tennis forever, before hinting at her plans to take up a more active role in her investment firm, Sererna Ventures.

Williams' firm already has an impressive portfolio covering diverse sectors including e-commerce, consumer products and healthcare, among others.

"I love playing tennis, but know I can’t do it forever,” Williams said in a recent interview. “I would see companies pop up, like Instagrams and Snapchats, and wanted to understand how I could get on those cap tables. I asked around, did my due diligence, then started investing.”

“We focus on pre-seed and seed, and like to take anywhere from 8% to 12% of the company,” she continued. “For Tonal, I invested at the Series C stage because I was intrigued by the product and the opportunity to have such an incredible strength training machine at the house.”

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala