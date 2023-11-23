David Nalbandian accused of installing hidden camera in ex-girlfriend's apartment, faces allegations of harassment: Reports

Former Argentine tennis player David Nalbandian is reportedly facing harassment allegations for installing a hidden camera in his former girlfriend Araceli Torrado's apartment.

In December 2022, Nalbandian ended his 22-year relationship with Victoria Bosch, with whom he shares two children. The Argentine publicly revealed his relationship with Torrado, a model form Rosario, in February after they were spotted at a theater in Buenos Aires. However, the couple parted ways in June.

While together, the couple resided in a shared apartment in Palermo, Buneros Aires. Torrado continued living there for a while after their breakup. During this period, she and her brother discovered a security camera installed behind a central ventilation unit.

Torrado's brother used a screwdriver to remove the cover and found a wired security camera behind it. Torrado filed a harassment case against Nalbandian after the discovery, but it was dismissed by the courts due to insufficient evidence.

According to a report by Spanish publication La Nacion, David Nalbandian has admitted to installing the camera in an audio message, while maintaining that he never saw anything. Torrado's lawyer, Martín Olari Ugrotte, disclosed that this new development has allowed the investigation to be reopened.

A brief look at David Nalbandian's career achievements

David Nalbandian

David Nalbandian achieved great success in his junior career, securing a ranking of World No. 3 and defeating Roger Federer to win the 1998 US Open boys' single title. He turned professional in 2000.

The Argentine had a remarkable season in 2002, winning two ATP titles and reaching the Wimbledon Championships final. He took on top seed Lleyton Hewitt in the title clash, ultimately losing to the Australian in straight sets.

In 2003, Nalbandian recorded his best-ever finish at the US Open, reaching the semifinals in New York. The Argentine notably defeated Federer in the fourth round before falling to eventual champion Andy Roddick in the semifinals in a five-set thriller.

The 41-year-old's success at Majors continued in 2004 as he reached the semifinals of the French Open. Subsequently, he won the 2005 ATP Finals (formerly the Tennis Masters Cup) by defeating two-time defending champion Federer in the final.

In 2006, the Argentine reached the semifinals of both the Australian Open and the French Open. The following year, he won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title, defeating second seed Rafael Nadal, third seed Novak Djokovic, and top seed Federer in consecutive rounds to clinch the Madrid Masters title. That year, he also secured the Paris Masters title, besting Federer and Nadal en route to the title once more.

David Nalbandian retired from professional tennis in 2013, having won 11 titles over the course of his career and reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 3.