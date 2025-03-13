Days after emotional confession to Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal welcomes special Paris Olympics souvenir

Rafael Nadal was presented with a special souvenir from the 2024 Paris Olympics after the tennis star revealed being overwhelmed with emotions at the event on Andy Roddick's Served Podcast. The Spaniard had the wonderful opportunity of carrying the Olympic torch, commemorating his glorious contribution to the world of sports along with two Olympic gold medal wins in his career.

The 38-year-old admitted tearing up after being honored with the responsibility, as he navigated his overflow of emotions.

“I was nervous because I don't know what's going to be, but for me, when, because when we, when we see the image, I going up stairs, going to the stage to, to pick up the torch. So in that moment I had like two minutes of waiting there. So when I realized the moment, I started to cry a little bit before," he said (23:45 onwards).

Days after the interview aired, the former World No.1 was presented with the Olympic torch as a memorabilia by the Olympic committee. He posted an image of him with the priceless possession on X and shared that he would be displaying the torch at the Rafa Nadal Museum.

"Thank you @Olympics for sending me this very special torch. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games I experienced one of the most emotional days of my career and I’m thrilled to keep this torch in a remarkable place in the Museum," he wrote.

Rafael Nadal also shared how he composed himself after he felt the gush of emotions during the opening ceremony.

"It's not the moment to cry": How Rafael Nadal calmed himself down at the Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal embraces Zidane at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal spoke candidly with Andy Roddick about what he was feeling internally a few minutes before the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics commenced, as he was overtaken with emotions and cried a little too. He admitted muttering to himself the importance of enjoying the moment and having fun rather than crying.

"When I start[ed] to cry, I say- "shut up, man. Stop it. It's not the moment to cry. It's the moment to enjoy." So I say, "boom, boom, try to not be too emotional. Just enjoy the moment. Let's do the thing. And yeah, let's, let's have fun," he added. (24:20 onwards)

The tennis legend went on stage putting up a smile as exchanged the torch with another Spanish legend, Zinedine Zidane.

