Day after Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard secures French Open seeding, sister Daphnee gets biggest win of her career at Roland Garros

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and his siblings recently cherished some of the most successful moments in their careers. While the 21-year-old Frenchman emerged victorious at the Bordeaux Challenger, his 16-year-old sibling also secured the biggest win of her career at the 2025 French Open qualifiers.

The update came just hours before Mpetshi Perricard's entry at the ATP 500 event in Germany. Giovanni started his professional tennis career in 2021 at age 18. This was after a successful junior career that also included a French Open boys' doubles title.

The Frenchman comes from an athletic family, as his father, Ghislain, was a footballer, and his sister Ariane played basketball. His youngest sibling, Daphnée, is also a tennis player. She competed in ITF events and also received a wildcard for the 2023 French Open qualifiers at age 14.

Ahead of the 2025 French Open, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard made headlines by winning the home event Bordeaux Challenger. The Frenchman defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5. His commendable performance included 26 aces, along with saving 11 out of the 12 breakpoints throughout the final match.

His sibling Daphnée Mpetshi Perricard also added more to the family's glory by winning the biggest match of her career so far. After earning a ticket to the French Open qualifiers, the 16-year-old defeated Gabriela Andrea Knutson to advance ahead into the next qualifier round.

She is now scheduled to compete against Australian player Daria Saville on Wednesday, May 21.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's sister's potential summed up with sheer optimism from her coach

Daphnée Mpetshi Perricard recently made a commendable debut at the 2025 Roland-Garros qualifiers. The 16-year-old defeated world No.199 Gabriela Knutson 6–4, 6–3 on Court 7. The No.1221-ranked French wildcard converted seven of 10 break points during her qualifying match on Tuesday, May 20.

Her coach, Thomas Voiturier, described her game with a firm statement.

"She hits hard from the baseline and she has a good serve," he said, as per Roland-Garros' official website.

Daphnée Mpetshi Perricard's mother, Sylvie, is known to play a crucial role in her daughter's career. A former volleyball player herself, she accompanies her daughter at events alongside coach Thomas Voiturier.

After the biggest win of her career at Roland-Garros, Daphnee will now prepare for another challenge, this time against the world No. 134 Daria Saville.

Her brother Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, on the other hand, is set to begin his campaign at the German Open with a showdown against Alexander Bublik.

