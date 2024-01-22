Dayana Yastremska inches closer to replicating Emma Raducanu's US Open 2021 exploits by reaching Australian Open QFs

Dayana Yastremska is just three wins away from eclipsing Emma Raducanu's heroics at the 2021 US Open.

The Ukrainian, who had to go through the Australian Open qualifiers to reach the main draw, booked her place in the quarterfinals with a 7-6(6), 6-4 win over two-time champion Victoria Azarenka.

Yastremska edged out the former World No. 1 via a tiebreak in the opening set and found herself 3-0 down in the second before bouncing back to take it to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career.

The Ukrainian is now just three victories away from becoming only the second qualifier player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam. Emma Raducanu was the first to achieve the feat at the 2021 US Open, where she beat Leylah Fernandez in the final. The Brit did not drop a single set during the tournament, unlike Dayana Yastremska who lost the second set in her third-round match against 27th seed Emma Navarro.

Yastremska previously beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Varvara Gracheva in the previous rounds. The 23-year-old is set to have a huge jump in the WTA rankings and as of now, she will be World No. 43 after the Australian Open 2024.

Dayana Yastremska will take on Linda Noskova in the Australian Open quarterfinals

Dayana Yastremska after her win over Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open

Dayana Yastremska will be up against Linda Noskova in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

The Czech is also featuring in her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal after her fourth-round clash against 19th seed Elina Svitolina ended early. The Ukrainian was forced to retire due to an injury after only three games were played. Noskova previously defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Australian Open.

Speaking of the match in her post-match press conference, Yastremska said that it would be a tough but interesting one.

"She's a good player. I saw her couple matches. I think it's going to be a tough match but interesting match, and I don't have much to say about her. I need to be more focused on myself, because it's gonna be everything depending on myself. But she's great player. Good person," the Ukrainian said.

Dayana Yastremska and Linda Noskova will lock horns for the very first time on the WTA Tour, with the winner of the match taking on either 12th seed Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya in the Australian Open semifinals.