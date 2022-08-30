"Dayana Yastremska will come back home" - Ukrainian Tennis' English Twitter page announces Dayana Yastremska's return following US Open exit

Earlier today, Ukrainian Tennis' English Twitter page posted news of Dayana Yastremska deciding to return home to Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion of their country.

"Dayana Yastremska will come back home for the 1st time since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The city of Odesa & the region have been under missile/air strikes since the 1st day of the war. Port of Odesa, apartment buildings and resorts have been targeted", Tweeted Ukrainian Tennis ENG.

Ukrainian Tennis 🇺🇦 ENG @ukrtennis_eng Dayana Dayana #Yastremska will come back home for the 1st time since the start of Russia's invasion of #Ukraine . The city of Odesa & the region have been under missile/air strikes since the 1st day of the war. Port of Odesa, apartment buildings and resorts have been targeted /1 🇺🇦 Dayana #Yastremska will come back home for the 1st time since the start of Russia's invasion of #Ukraine. The city of Odesa & the region have been under missile/air strikes since the 1st day of the war. Port of Odesa, apartment buildings and resorts have been targeted /1 https://t.co/LvXK2k7YK0

Ukrainian Tennis added more information in another Tweet where they explained how Yastremska and her sister Ivanna evacuated Ukraine at the beginning of the war.

"Dayana fled Odesa with her sister Ivanna on the 2nd day of Russia's war in Ukraine. Yastremska has received a gratitude letter from the local government for the humanitarian aid via her charity foundation", Tweeted Ukrainian Tennis ENG.

Ukrainian Tennis' announcement followed after Yastremska took to Instagram to say that she plans on returning back to Ukraine in a couple of days. This comes after her straight-sets defeat to Madison Keys in the opening round of the US Open.

"It's been 6 months since I left my home in Odessa. And I made the decision that in a couple of days I'll be going back home a for a while. Words can't describe what I'm feeling because I don't know what I'm returning too. I can't wait to see the people close me again. I will keep you updated about my journey, much love", said Yastremska on her Instagram story.

Dayana Yastremska suffers 1R defeat to Madison Keys at US Open

Dayana Yastremska at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska suffered a straight-sets defeat to Madison Keys in the opening round of the 2022 US Open. The opening set was tightly contested as both players held their serve which led to a tiebreak, which Keys won. She took her level up a notch in the second set and managed to break the Ukrainian's serve and take the match 7-6(3), 6-3.

The 22-year-old has found the going tough in recent months where she lost in the second round of the Citi Open to Victoria Azarenka, lost in qualifying to Petra Martic in Cincinnati, as well as a second-round defeat to Alizé Cornet at Tennis in the Land prior to the US Open.

The Ukrainian's struggle for form has left her at No. 86 in the WTA rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan