Days after Carlos Alcaraz's Queen's Club win, Paula Badosa rushes to get secret tips from Spaniard ahead of Wimbledon

Paula Badosa recently joked that perhaps Carlos Alcaraz could offer her some advice on how to play well on grass ahead of Wimbledon. The young Spaniard has already won two titles at SW19 at the bare age of 22, which is why it comes as little surprise that his compatriot would ask him for a few tidbits on how to excel on the surface.

Badosa has struggled with her results on the WTA Tour this season, as evidenced by her 19-11 win/loss record thus far. While she began her year by reaching her maiden Major semifinal at the Australian Open, the 27-year-old has since picked up a back issue that forced her out of action for nearly two months earlier in 2025.

Not to be deterred, Paula Badosa made a run to the third round of the French Open last month, following which she reached the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open, where she threw in the towel after the first set against China's Wang Xinyu. Before the World No. 9 resumes her bid for silverware at Wimbledon next week, she sought out two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz's advice on her Instagram handle on Wednesday (June 25).

Badosa posted a picture of her practicing at W19 with Alcaraz looking on in the backdrop. In the caption, she wrote:

"Trying to get some advice from Grassalcaraz today."

Via Paula Badosa Instagram stories

Alcaraz is arguably the best male player on grasscourts currently, with a 29-3 win/loss record on the surface and four titles (two at Wimbledon and the Queen's Club Championships each) to his name. The World No. 2 secured his most recent triumph on grass at Queen's Club last week, downing the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in three sets to nab his fifth singles title of the year.

Paula Badosa has reached the second week at Wimbledon on three occasions

Paula Badosa prepares to hit a forehand at Berlin Open | Image Source: Getty

Paula Badosa, meanwhile, has yet to make a WTA Tour final on grass. The 27-year-old's career-best results on the surface have come at Wimbledon. In her five career appearances at the grasscourt Major, she has reached the fourth round thrice (2021, 2022, 2024), and the first round (2019) and second round (2023) once, respectively.

Having entered last year's women's singles competition at SW19 with a Protected Ranking, the Spaniard beat the likes of Daria Kasatkina and Karolina Muchova to match her best result at the tournament. Unfortunately, she couldn't go farther as she fell to Croatia's Donna Vekic in three sets in the Round of 16.

