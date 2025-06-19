Days after Coco Gauff's French Open win, mother Candi barely catches her breath as son Codey shines with incredible baseball achievement

Tennis star Coco Gauff isn’t the only athlete her mother, Candi, is proud of in the Gauff household. Her younger brother, Codey Gauff, has also been carving out a name on the baseball field.

On Wednesday, Candi shared a graphic from the 17U Ultimate Baseball Championship held at Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches. It showed the performance of top hitters on Day 2 of the tournament, including Codey.

So, when Candi came across this Instagram post, she couldn't help but take it to her stories, leaving a heart emoji on it to make her feelings known.

The graphic featured Codey’s name alongside some other young talents in the country. Representing East Coast Sox 2026 National, Codey went 4-for-4 with a single, a double, and a triple, earning one RBI.

Other notable names on the list include:

Max Rogozinski, who had three home runs and five RBIs.

Walker Hudson, who crushed two home runs with three RBIs.

Brady Abate, who tallied four RBIs with two doubles and a stolen base.

Coco Gauff opened up on family support after French Open win

The post for Codey Gauff came just days after Coco’s historic victory at the 2025 French Open. There, she became the first American woman since Serena Williams to win Roland Garros.

This was Gauff's second Grand Slam title at the age of just 21, and she thanked her family for that.

"You know, they're definitely someone who listens to my opinion the most, and I think sometimes we hear crazy stories of tennis parents and all that, and I can say I don't relate to that," Gauff said.

Gauff also mentioned the role of her mother, who was on the road with her.

"I have my physio, but you know, being in a team full of men, I was like, I need some estrogen and some female energy here, so I asked my mom to go. You know, women just notice more things," Gauff said.

Overall, she was glad that her parents got to witness her glory.

"They put so much sacrifice into this, so I'm glad that I get to experience it with them," she added.

Coco will now have eyes on Wimbledon in hopes of securing her third Grand Slam.

