Days after controversial comments about Stefanos Tsitsipas, coach Goran Ivanisevic reveals truth about how Greek reacted to it

Stefanos Tsitsipas' current coach, Goran Ivanisevic, recently told local media that his ward had a "million problems" to sort out before he gets back to the top. The former Wimbledon champion also revealed the Greek's reaction to his previous criticism.

Tsitsipas, who was ranked as high as World No. 3 in 2023, has been in a slump lately, having dropped seven of his last 11 matches on the ATP Tour. The 26-year-old suffered a back injury during his first-round match at this year's Wimbledon and was subsequently forced to retire while trailing by two sets to love.

As the World No. 27 attempts to get his career back on track, Goran Ivanisevic has joined forces with him. However, the Croat has been hard on his new client, telling the press that he was in "better shape" mentally and physically despite having retired more than two decades ago.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' coach recently spoke to Croatian tabloid 'gol' about his comments from last month, disclosing that while the Greek's "ego got a little worked up" about his criticism, he still chooses to stand by it.

"Well, it hit him a little bit because every tennis player, an athlete, when their ego gets a little worked up, they don't like that criticism. I mean, I told him anyway, tennis is an individual sport," Stefanos Tsitsipas' coach Goran Ivanisevic said. "To play on the court, you have to be physically and mentally ready. He wasn't mentally or physically ready at Wimbledon. Back problems, a million problems."

The 2001 Wimbledon winner added that it would take a lot of work to get the 26-year-old back to the top-most rungs of men's tennis.

"So it's a long way, there's no magic wand, there's no magic trick, you have to work," he said.

"Stefanos Tsitsipas does nothing to improve things" - Goran Ivanisevic

Last month, Goran Ivanisevic completely analyzed Stefanos Tsitsipas' attitude towards his current campaign on the ATP Tour. The 53-year-old claimed that the Greek was perhaps the "most unprepared player" he has seen in some time in what was a scathing criticism.

"The desire is there, but he does nothing to improve things," the former Wimbledon champion told Sport Klub. "At least I can not notice his effort. Stefanos has to find a solution for his troubled back. I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life!"

"At my age and with the state of my knee, I'm in thrice better shape than him. I'm not sure what he has done in the previous 12 months, but his current shape is very poor."

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, is currently representing Greece at the Hopman Cup. The 12-time ATP singles titlist will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime later on Saturday (July 18).

