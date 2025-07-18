Days after emotional Wimbledon injury heartbreak, Paula Badosa shares update on her recovery

Paula Badosa has offered her fans an update on her recent bout with a recurring back injury. The Spaniard has been hitting the gym to work on her physical conditioning and hopes to find her way back to competing on the WTA Tour soon.

Badosa had initially begun her 2025 season on a bright note by recording her maiden Major semifinal appearance at the Australian Open in January. The 27-year-old went through a complete reversal of fortune a month later, picking up a back injury during her second-round match at the Merida Open. The former World No. 2's physical niggles ultimately led to her withdrawing from WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, Madrid, and Rome.

Paula Badosa was then seemingly fit as she reached the third round of the French Open. However, there was once again trouble in paradise a few weeks later when she retired midway through her quarterfinal outing at the Berlin Open due to injury. The World No. 10's lack of grasscourt preparation was evident at Wimbledon, as she was suffered a first-round upset at the hands of Katie Boulter in the first round.

Since then, the Spaniard has withdrawn from the Canadian Open in Montreal owing to her back niggles. Although the 27-year-old might be out of commission at the moment, she made sure to give her followers on Instagram a much-needed update surrounding her physical conditioning earlier on Friday (July 19).

Badosa looked incredibly fit in a gym selfie, wearing an all-pink ensemble with her hair tied up. In the caption, she wrote:

"Finding a way..."

For those unaware, the four-time WTA singles titlist had endured a tough injury lay-off due to a similar back injury in 2023.

Paula Badosa suffered a stress fracture in her back two years ago leading to WTA rankings decline

Paula Badosa hits a forehand at Wimbledon 2025 | Image Source: Getty

The large majority of Paula Badosa's 2023 was marred by a stress fracture in her L4 vertebrae. She just played 10 WTA singles tournaments back then and was forced to shut her season down prematurely following a second-round exit at Wimbledon. More concerningly, she missed the other three Major tournaments of the season as well. While her back injury put her out of action at the 2023 French Open and the 2023 US Open, an adductor issue was the prime reason behind her withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open.

With her back against the wall during the following season, the former World No. 2 played some inspiring tennis to climb from being outside the women's top 100 to finishing the 2024 season inside the top 20 WTA rankings. She will now be hopeful of a comeback during the North American hardcourt swing next month.

