"Days like this makes you come back" - Caroline Wozniacki and daughter Olivia switch from tennis to golf, enjoy fun day out

Apart from tennis, Caroline Wozniacki also really enjoys her golf, and the Danish superstar recently returned to the course for some recreational golf fun. Wozniacki was not alone and was joined by her year-and-a-half old daughter Olivia, who got her first taste of the sport.

Wozniacki has been an avid golf fan for many years now. Meanwhile, little Olivia is already trying her hand at multiple sports before even turning two years old. Earlier this month, she joined her tennis champion mom on the tennis court and the mother-daughter duo enjoyed some fun training drills.

A thrilled Caroline Wozniacki shared pictures of her latest experience on the golf course at what seemed like the Fisher Island Club in Florida, where she and her family reside. Her adorable daughter also soaked in the atmosphere.

"Back at it," Wozniacki wrote in her Instgram stories, adding, "Days like this is what makes you come back."

Caroline Wozniacki has a fun day out on the golf course (Via Instagram).

Wozniacki's daughter Olivia enjoys her experience on the golf course (Via Instagram).

While she is away from tennis, the former Australian Open champion has been closely following all the action at the 2023 Australian Open over the past two weeks. She expressed her support for fellow Dane Holger Rune, one of the rising stars of men's tennis.

"I miss the competitiveness" - Caroline Wozniacki shares her views on a potential comeback to the WTA tour

The Danish superstar ended her tennis career at the 2020 Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki recently said that she misses the competitive aspect that comes along with playing on the professional tennis tour. When asked by a fan whether she has considered a comeback to the WTA tour, Wozniacki admitted that while she misses the challenge, she certainly does not miss the intense work it takes to be a successful tennis player.

"I don't miss the hard work it takes to be at the top of the game," Caroline Wozniacki said in response to a fan on social media. "But I love the sport and I miss the competitiveness at times."

Wozniacki, who has been dealing with rheumatoid arthritis over the past few years, also said that her ailment has been a lot more controlled of late and has allowed her to engage in sporting activities a lot more frequently.

"I have recently played more and enjoying it. My RA is pretty controlled at the moment," Wozniacki wrote on the same.

