Days after media controversy, Alexander Zverev seeks major 'positivity' boost from home fans at Hamburg Open

Alexander Zverev recently explained the reason behind his decision to compete at the Hamburg Open. The German ATP star admitted to seeking "positive emotions" as he returned home after an unexpected quarterfinal defeat against Lorenzo Musetti. The update came amid the heated controversy with the media that erupted during his campaign in Rome.

Ad

Zverev got involved in a controversy by lashing out at a reporter during an on-court interview following his second-round win. When questioned about his recent early exits in Masters tournaments, Zverev slammed the reporter, naming the interrogation "silly". His response also drew criticism from fans.

Ahead of the upcoming Hamburg Open, where he took a wild card entry, Zverev explained the reason behind entering the event right after his disappointing defeat in Rome. He mentioned how heading back home early benefited him with proper rest to show up at the upcoming ATP 500 event.

Ad

Trending

"It was a spontaneous decision to come to Hamburg. I was at home a few days after the tournament in Rome, recharged my batteries - then my team and the tournament had intensive discussions. Yesterday afternoon it was clear: I'm playing in Hamburg," he said, per German Open's official website.

He also expressed his desire to experience nostalgia while playing at the home event, with children and a family environment by his side.

Ad

"We're here with the whole family. All the children are here. It's going to be a nice week. I'm just going to enjoy my time in the family environment, at home, in my village where I grew up. I can play tennis here and recharge my batteries at the same time," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zverev's opening showdown at the German Open is scheduled for Monday, May 19. The 28-year-old is set to face American ATP star Aleksandar Kovacevic in the round of 32.

Coco Gauff backs Alexander Zverev's claim of facing difficult playing conditions in Rome

Coco Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Itaa 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

WTA star Coco Gauff emerged as a big name to back Alexander Zverev's claim of facing unexpected playing conditions in Rome. After the German ATP star complained about the ball's unpredictable bounce, Gauff added to the comment, mentioning how her semifinal showdown against Zheng Qinwen was quite difficult to tackle.

Ad

"This was my second night match. My first one was the first round. I was playing someone completely different game style. Yeah, it was tough. I think we're both struggling trying to hit through each other. I think [at the WTA Finals] in Riyadh we had a little bit more winners, aggressiveness. Today we were trying, but the ball wasn't going anywhere," she said, in a press conference following her semifinal win.

Despite surpassing the challenge against Qinwen, Coco Gauff faced a disappointing defeat against Jasmine Paolini in the finals. With her defeat, she also lost her second opportunity after the Madrid Open to win her first-ever WTA 1000 event on clay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Akshay Kapoor is a tennis writer at Sportskeeda with a passion rooted in family traditions — growing up watching Novak Djokovic’s biggest matches during lively get-togethers. With a Bachelor's degree in Digital Marketing and over three years of writing experience, Akshay brings a fresh, playful perspective to the court. His love for storytelling and wordplay adds an engaging spin to every match he covers. Know More