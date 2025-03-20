Days after Mirra Andreeva's heroics, coach Conchita Martinez reunites with Garbine Muguruza ahead of Miami Open

Mirra Andreeva's current coach Conchita Martinez recently united with Garbine Muguruza. The renowned mentor shared a picture alongside the 2-time Grand Slam champion after Andreeva's commendable victory over Aryna Sabalenka at the Indian Wells Masters.

Former Spanish tennis player and 1994 Wimbledon champion Martinez began working with Andreeva in early 2024. Before coaching the young talent, Martínez coached Muguruza first part-time and then full-time. Their full-time partnership officially began in 2019. Muguruza won the 2017 Wimbledon Championships and WTA Finals in 2021 under her guidance. Their coaching relationship ended by mutual agreement in April 2023.

Andreeva is all set to begin her campaign in Miami after earning a breakthrough victory at Indian Wells. Just hours before her opening match, she shared a picture on Instagram that featured her coach and the Spanish former pro Garbine Muguruza.

Mirra Andreeva with Garbine Muguruza - Via Instagram

The Instagram story showcased Andreeva and her coach posing alongside Muguruza in Miami. The 17-year-old was seen sporting a blue top and black pants.

Andreeva's upcoming set of challenges is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 21. Ready to extend her 12-match win streak, the Russian will compete against Veronika Kudermetova in Miami.

Mirra Andreeva on LeBron James' comment over her Indian Wells win - "It felt amazing"

Mirra Andreeva at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva shared her feelings after NBA legend LeBron James applauded her win. In a video posted by Tennis Channel's official X handle, the WTA star mentioned how the moment was more than just special for her.

"Yeah, of course, I saw him reposting my photo in his Instagram stories. I immediately took a screenshot and sent it to everyone. It felt amazing. It means so much to me. It just means a lot that he knows that I exist. So you know, of course, it's amazing for me," she said.

The WTA star also quoted a speech from the legend recently. She mentioned how it acted as a source of motivation for her victory against Aryna Sabalenka.

"He was saying that even if you don't play your 100%, or even if you don't feel like you're there 100% physically, I'm going to choose to be 100% mentally. He said that that's what makes us champions, so I kind of tried to do the same. It didn't really work in the beginning, but with some time, in the end, I managed to overcome that, really tried to go for my shots, and act like one of the legends," she further added (via WTA Tour).

The WTA star became the youngest player on tour to clinch a WTA 1000 title. She is now eyeing another target with the Miami Open campaign ahead of her.

