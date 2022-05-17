Days after Serena Williams teases comeback, Venus Williams does the same to her fans with a photo from training

While Serena Williams last played a competitive tennis match at Wimbledon last year, her sister Venus Williams only played one more event after that. After losing to Hsieh Su-Wei in her opener at the Chicago Open, the seven-time Grand Slam champion cut her season short to recover from a leg injury.

Like Serena, Venus Williams has also missed the last two Grand Slams, the 2021 US Open and the 2022 Australian Open, and will very likely skip the French Open as well. Serena Williams shared a video of herself in training last week and has hinted a comeback at Wimbledon this year.

The 41-year-old has now done the same to her fans, not with a video but with a rather simple photograph. Williams' latest upload to her Instagram story features nothing more than a shot of a tennis court, with her racquet resting on her leg and her tennis kit lying haphazardly on the ground near the net.

While there has been no official confirmation from her camp about a definite return date, the story she posted suggests that Venus Williams will make a comeback soon.

Venus Williams has fallen out of the top-500 in the WTA rankings

Williams has tumbled to World No. 532 in the WTA rankings

Venus Williams has fallen out of the top-500 in the women's rankings after being on the sidelines for so long. The American is currently languishing at World No. 532 according to the latest numbers.

What this means is that it is impossible for the seven-time Grand Slam champion to gain direct entry to almost every tournament on the WTA Tour, and she will need to receive wildcards from the organizers.

However, that shouldn't be a problem for the former World No. 1 based on her career achievements. If she can get fit in time, it would not be surprising if Williams even receives a wildcard at Wimbledon, her most successful Major.

The 41-year is a five-time winner at SW19, having lifted the trophy in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008. She has also reached four more finals at the event (2002-03, 2009 and 2017).

The US Open is not a bad place for Venus Williams to mark her return to Grand Slam action either, seeing as she is a two-time winner there. The American won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001, and has reached two other finals (1997 and 2002).

