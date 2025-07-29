  • home icon
Days after withdrawal against Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov's team confirms how bad injury was with shocking US Open withdrawal

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jul 29, 2025 15:18 GMT
Grigor Dimitrov pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov’s team has delivered a worrying update on the injury he sustained during his 2025 Wimbledon clash with Jannik Sinner. The setback has forced the Bulgarian to withdraw from the upcoming US Open, casting doubt over his immediate return to the tour.

Dimitrov’s Wimbledon campaign took a heartbreaking turn in his fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner earlier this month. After dominating the first two sets and looking set for a major upset, things unraveled as fate had other plans.

At 2-2 in the third set, the Bulgarian suddenly clutched his chest while serving. He was later diagnosed with a partial tear in his right pectoral muscle, which forced him to retire despite leading by two sets. His withdrawal sent Sinner into the next round, and the Italian went on to claim the Wimbledon title.

Following the incident, questions quickly arose about what the rest of Grigor Dimitrov’s season would look like. His manager has now provided an update to Tenniscafe, confirming that the World No. 20 will be unable to compete at the US Open this year.

He is expected to return during the Asian swing in late September or early October, provided his recovery goes smoothly. His withdrawal from the US Open also ends his remarkable streak of 58 consecutive Grand Slam appearances, which began at the 2011 Australian Open.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
