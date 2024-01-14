Coco Gauff has outlined her objections to a poster featuring the seeded American players at the 2024 Australian Open.

There are eight Americans seeded at this year's Melbourne Slam across the men's and women's draws. On the women's side, Gauff is seeded fourth, followed by Jessica Pegula as the fifth seed, and Emma Navarro as the 27th seed.

On the men's side, Taylor Fritz is the 12th seed, followed by Tommy Paul as the 14th seed. Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe feature as the 16th and 17th seeds, respectively, and Sebastian Korda rounds out the list as the 29th seed.

The USTA recently shared a poster featuring the seeded American players set to compete at the Australian Open. The artwork, inspired by the animation style of the American show 'The Wild Thornberrys' (1998-2004), depicted the players as caricatures against the backdrop of the Australian wilderness.

Coco Gauff reacted to the poster with confusion on social media, seeming perplexed by the artwork.

"Bruh.... what even is this 😂," she posted on X.

After fans pointed out that the poster was based on 'The Wild Thornberrys,' Gauff clarified that she was aware of the cartoon inspiration. However, she expressed her preference for being drawn in the style of Bratz dolls, asserting that the poster made all the players look "ugly."

"Ya’ll I know it is a cartoon show but I think I would prefer to be drawn as a bratz art style and not this 🙏 this is makes us all look so ugly," she commented further.

The 19-year-old continued to outline her complaints against the poster, labeling it the "worst thing" she had ever seen. She argued that, while the stylization of the artwork was fitting for a cartoon, it didn't suit a promotional post, making them look "hideous" instead.

"Worst thing I've ever seen. Like a caricature artist decided to make us all look like hideous looking people 😭 the art style is cool for a cartoon show but not for a hype post. Foul 😢😂," Coco Gauff posted on her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

After being called out for continuing to attack the poster, Gauff clarified that her remarks were intended as jokes.

"I was joking a few of us were joking about it omg," she posted on X.

Coco Gauff to lock horns with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in Australian Open 1R

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff made a strong start to her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The American successfully defended her title at the WTA 250 event, triumphing over Elina Svitolina in the final.

She will head into the Australian Open with a confidence boost after her victory, taking on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in her tournament opener. The 19-year-old leads 2-0 in her head-to-head record against Schmiedlova.

Gauff defeated Schmiedlova 6-0, 6-2 in their first meeting at the 2022 Madrid Open. She also emerged victorious in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open, claiming a 7-5, 6-2 victory.