Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved rued her choice of fashion as she attended the American's first-round win at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters.

Korda kickstarted his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign in style. The 23-year-old was at his ruthless best as he dismantled 2022 Monte-Carlo finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. The American hit eight aces and converted five out of his ten break point opportunities to storm past Fokina.

Nedved, who recently turned 27 and has been dating Korda since 2021, was present in the latter's box. During the match, she captured a few moments and shared them on social media. One of those moments involved Nedved reconsidering her decision to don an all-white look for the match.

According to Nedved, wearing an all-white ensemble to a clay court event that is also experiencing spells of rain is a decision that people should steer clear of.

"Wearing all white when it's raining and there's clay everywhere is one of those decisions you really shouldn't be making, yet here we are," Nedved wrote in an Instagram post.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's Instagram post on wearing an all-white ensemble to the Monte-Carlo Masters

Nedved also shared a moment following Korda's victory over Davidovich Fokina. She tagged the American and included a heart emoji in her post.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's Instagram post after the American's victory over Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Daunting challenge in form of Jannik Sinner awaits Sebastian Korda at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

Korda is set to face Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Sinner, the second seed in Monte-Carlo, will start his clay court campaign in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament after receiving a first-round bye.

Sinner is in red-hot form and has lost only one of the 23 matches he has played so far this season. Apart from that sole defeat which he suffered against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Italian has pretty much been flawless.

However, Korda can take heart from the fact that Sinner and his head-to-head stands at 1-1. The pair's first meeting came in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Washington Open. It was a tight match that ultimately went the Italian's way. Both sets went to tiebreaks as Sinner won the tie 7-6(3), 7-6(3).

Their most recent clash came at the 2023 Adelaide International. This time around, it was Korda who came out on top after a mostly one-sided quarterfinal.

