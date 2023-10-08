Defending Champion Daniil Medvedev knocked out of Shanghai Masters by Sebastian Korda in 3R

Daniil Medvedev has been eliminated from the third round of the Shanghai Masters after being beaten 7-6(8), 6-2 by Sebastian Korda.

The second-seeded Russian entered the Masters 1000 event as the defending champion and one of the favorites to win. He received a bye to the second round of the tournament by virtue of being one of the seeded players and started with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Cristian Garin.

Medvedev was drawn against 26th seed Sebastian Korda in the third round. The first set saw both players being mighty strong on their serve as neither even had a break point to save. The set went to a tiebreak and Medvedev had three set points. However, Korda defended them all and eventually win 10-8 to take the lead in the match.

The American had a brilliant start to the second set as he broke early to lead 2-0. Medvedev tried hard to break back but Korda's service was solid. The American then broke the Russian's serve in the final game of the second set to register a 7-6(8), 6-2 win and advance to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

Medvedev was very strong on his first serve, serving six aces and winning 33 out of 41 points. However, his second serve was disappointing, serving four double-faults and clinching just nine out of 19 points. Korda, on the other hand, was much better than the Russian on his second serve, with 13 out of 17 points while claiming 38 out of 53 points on his first.

After defeating Daniil Medvedev, Sebastian Korda will next play against either 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo or Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

Daniil Medvedev suffers his second defeat to Sebastian Korda in 2023

Daniil Medvedev in action at the China Open final against Jannik Sinner

The Shanghai Masters defeat is the second time Daniil Medvedev has lost to Sebastian Korda this year.

The two previously locked horns in the third round of the Australian Open, and the American triumphed 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) to progress to the fourth round. Korda currently leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against the Russian.

Following his defeat in Shanghai, Daniil Medvedev's win-loss record for the 2023 season currently stands at 60-14, with five titles to his name. The Russian is next scheduled to compete at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, which starts on October 23.

He will enter the ATP 500 tournament as the current champion, having won it in 2022 by beating Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.