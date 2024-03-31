"Definitely a feeling I'm not used to" - Sabine Lisicki opens up about 'crazy' changes happening to her body post-pregnancy

Sabine Lisicki announced earlier in March that she and her fiance are expecting a baby.

The former Wimbledon finalist suffered a torn ACL in 2020, which sidelined her for 18 months. She made her comeback to the courts in 2022 with her most recent appearance at the WTA Tour coming in last year's Polish Open.

Despite being away from competition, Lisicki has made it a point to continue her training. She often shares pictures from her practice sessions or the gym on social media to keep her fans posted.

In her latest Instagram post, the German opened up on adapting to the changes that the pregnancy has brought to her body. She noted that she could feel ligaments being a bit “more loose”, saying it was a feeling that she was not used to at all.

The former World No. 12, who has battled a slew of injuries in recent years, however, was quick to add that she was working to make the necessary adjustments in view of the physical changes during her time off.

"It’s crazy how much the body changes during pregnancy. I can feel the ligaments becoming a bit ‘more [loose]’. It is definitely a feeling that I’m not used to and have to adjust," Lisicki wrote.

Lisicki secured her first title in nine years at an ITF tournament in Canada towards the end of 2023. She emerged victorious in the final, defeating home favorite Stacey Fung.

Earlier in the year, she had managed to secure wins in the qualification rounds of several WTA tournaments but was unable to make a significant impact in the main draws.

Sabine Lisicki was once a force to reckon with on grass

Sabine Lisicki with the runner-up trophy at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships.

Sabine Lisicki possesses a power-packed game that made her an intimidating opponent to take on, especially on grasscourts, which accentuated her low-lying shots.

The German made deep runs at the Wimbledon Championships on multiple occasions, including reaching the final in 2013 with wins over Serena Williams and Agnieszka Radwanska. She lost to Marion Bartoli in the title bout.

Lisicki also held the record for the fastest women’s serve at 131 mph (210.8 km/h), which she thundered down in her first-round encounter against Ana Ivanovic at the 2014 Stanford Classic.

During her career, Lisicki won titles on different surfaces: two on hardcourts (2011 Texas Open, 2014 Hong Kong Open), one on clay (2009 Charleston Open), and her favored grass surface (2011 Birmingham Classic).