“Definitely going for a drink” – Aryna Sabalenka says she isn’t ‘super depressed’ after US Open final loss; will celebrate her rise to World No. 1

Despite failing to win the 2023 US Open title on Saturday, September 9, Aryna Sabalenka stated that she isn't too disappointed and will celebrate her rise to World No. 1.

Sabalenka was handed a heartbreak by Coco Gauff in the summit clash of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Determined to win her second Grand Slam, Sabalenka drew the first blood by breaking her opponent thrice to secure the opening set comfortably.

But Gauff showed impeccable defensive skills in the next two sets and won the championship tie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 as Sabalenka broke out in tears of disappointment.

Sabalenka, however, had something to cheer for at the end of her US Open campaign as she stole the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings from Iga Swiatek during her time in New York. Reflecting on her achievement during the post-match press conference, she said:

"Yeah, that's why probably, that's why I'm not super depressed right now. I'm definitely going for a drink tonight if I'm allowed to say that. Yes, we are athletes, but sometimes we are drinking, but not much."

The 25-year-old further reiterated her goal to not just be at the top for a few weeks but finish the year in a similar fashion.

"But becoming a World No. 1, it's a huge improvement, and achievement, actually. I'm really proud of myself that all those years I have been working so hard helped me to become World No. 1."

"But, you know, like, for me it's more about end the year as World No. 1, not just like become World No. 1 and then next week you're second. It's good so that I can say I have been World No. 1, but I really would like to finish the year as World No. 1. That's why I'm, like, still positive, and I'm still motivated," Aryna Sabalenka added.

Aryna Sabalenka scheduled to compete at Guadalajara Open Akron next

Aryna Sabalenka reacts: WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022

After the US Open setback, Aryna Sabalenka's next stop is scheduled to be Guadalajara, Mexico. She is set to compete in the city's WTA 1000 event beginning September 17.

The Belarusian will look to better her previous year's performance at the Guadalajara Open. She crashed out of the tournament in the second round after being outdone by Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in 2022.

During her press conference in New York, she vowed to learn from the upset and bounce back stronger.

"There's some positive things I'm leaving this; some not really positive. But it's okay. It's a process. We're all learning. And I guess it's lesson for me I will learn and then come back stronger," Sabalenka said.