“Definitely Serena Williams” - Alycia Parks hails American legend as the GOAT, discusses the possibility of replicating her iconic catsuit look

Alycia Parks has hailed Serena Williams as the GOAT and opened up on the possibility of replicating the American's iconic catsuit look in the future in her ongoing Q&A session.

Parks is an American professional tennis player who is a former top 30 doubles and a former top 40 singles player. She has won two doubles titles and one singles title so far in her career. The 23-year-old is currently preparing for the Oeiras Ladies Open Challenger tournament.

The American frequently engages with her fans on her social media with Q&A sessions where she answers questions about her personal and professional life.

In her ongoing session, she was asked by a fan who according to her was the GOAT tennis player to which Parks confidently answered Serena Williams.

"Definitely Serena"

Alycia Parks was also asked whether she would ever replicate Serena Williams' iconic catsuit look which the 23-time Major champion donned at the 2018 French Open. Parks didn't give a definitive answer stating she could do it.

"I could 👀🤣"

Alycia Park's Instagram Stories

Williams wore a catsuit since she wanted to keep blood circulation going in her legs to prevent the risk of blood clots, a problem she was at risk of due to complications during her first pregnancy.

"I've had a lot of problems with my blood clots, God I don't know how many I've had in the past 12 months," Williams said at a press conference.

"I've been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going," she added.

However, the French Tennis Federation didn't take kindly to this as Bernard Giudicelli stated that the outfit disrespected the game and the tournament.

"I think that sometimes we've gone too far," Giudicelli said, as reported by The Associated Press. "It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place."

"They weren't very happy about it but they understood" - Serena Williams recalls French Open catsuit controversy

Serena Williams at the 2018 French Open

Years later, Serena Williams recalled her catsuit saga and said that she couldn't believe that it was the people at the French Open who were mad at Williams' catsuit.

"This was really cool where I wore like this one body piece and people were mad about it. I couldn't believe it. They were like 'you shouldn't wear that,' well not people, the French Open was kind of upset about it, and I was like 'why not?" Serena Williams said.

Williams explained to them that she did it for her health and that she needed to wear it. The American then said that though they weren't happy, they understood her condition.

"I told them 'no, no, no, you don't understand. This is for my health I kind of need to wear that and they understood when I said that. They weren't very happy about it but they understood," she added.

