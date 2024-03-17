"Definition of elite sport, drugs for anyone who loves sport" - Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's astonishing rally in Indian Wells SF delights fans

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced a pulsating semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open.

Even though it was the Spaniard who deservedly won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 and reached the final, the Italian produced some magical moments of his own. One of those moments came during the first point of the second set's fifth game. At the time, Alcaraz was leading Sinner 3-1.

The defending Indian Wells champion hit a powerful serve, which Sinner somehow managed to return. Alcaraz came forward and hit a drop shot. Sinner scampered forward as well and was able to keep the ball in play following a remarkable dig. Alcaraz managed to counter the Italian with a forehand.

The Spaniard's forehand forced Sinner to run back and hit a powerful double-handed backhand. Alcaraz used his lightning-quick reflexes to hit another drop shot. It looked like the 20-year-old had wrapped the point up, but sensationally, Sinner ran at full speed and produced yet another astonishing dig.

Alcaraz tried his best to keep the rally going, but his shot landed wide and the point went to Sinner. The Indian Wells crowd roared in disbelief as both players smiled at each other.

Fans on social media who were following the action were as astonished as those attending the match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. One user wrote that the matchup defined elite sport and was akin to drugs for sports lovers.

"The definition of elite sport is Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz. Two friends who are also titans at the beginning of a long prime ahead. This is drugs for anyone who loves sport." the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user compared Sinner to Jesus Christ.

"He’s kinda like if Jesus Christ came again"

Another user described Alcaraz vs Sinner as the best contest in tennis at the moment.

"This is the best matchup in tennis right now."

Another user compared the Italian and the Spaniard's rivalry to that between John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl. According to the user, the fact that Sinner and Alcaraz gave everything to win the point and then smiled at the end of it is a far cry from what McEnroe and Lendl's matches were all about.

"Think back about 40 years to McEnroe-Lendl matches - the unremitting surliness, the continuous carping at officials. Then look at these two players after the point is done. Men’s tennis is in better hands today."

Here are some more reactions to the Italian and the Spaniard's rally from fans:

Carlos Alcaraz has retained his World No. 2 ranking by beating Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Sinner would have become the new ATP World No. 2 had he defeated Alcaraz. However, the Spaniard's victory ensured that he retained his position in the ATP Tour rankings for the time being.

To win the BNP Paribas Open for the second successive year, Alcaraz will have to beat Daniil Medvedev once more. Medvedev reached the final after beating Tommy Paul. The Spaniard and the Russian contested last year's final as well, which Alcaraz comfortably won 6-3, 6-2.

The pair's last clash came in the Round Robin phase of the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. It ended with a 6-4, 6-4 win for the World No. 2.