Delray Beach Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The 30th edition of the Delray Beach Open kicks off in Florida on Monday.

What is the Delray Beach Open

The Delray Beach Open is an ATP 250 event that takes place in Delray Beach, Florida. The competition, which began in 1993, was held in Coral Springs until 1998. Since 1999, the tournament has been played in Delray Beach.

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Jason Stoltenberg has won the competition twice, more than any other player.

Venue

The tournament takes place at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, which has a capacity of 8,200.

Players

Reilly Opelka is among the favorites to win the competition

World No.13 Cameron Norrie is the top seed at the Delray Beach Open and is one of the favorites to win it.

The Englishman had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, losing all his ATP Cup singles matches followed by a first-round exit at the Australian Open against Sebastian Korda. However, he fared better at the Rotterdam Open, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

2020 champion Reilly Opelka is the second seed in the competition and is more than capable of challenging for the title. The American reached the semifinals of the Sydney International before a third-round exit at the Australian Open.

Opelka will head into the event full of confidence after lifting his third ATP tour title at the Dallas Open on Sunday. The World No. 20 beat Jenson Brooksby in the final after getting past John Isner in the semifinals, a match which included the longest tie-break in ATP history.

Another contender for the title is Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian will be keen on a good showing after suffering a disappointing second-round loss against Benoit Paire at the Australian Open.

Other players competing in the tournament include Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby and last year's runner-up Sebastian Korda.

Schedule

The Delray Beach Open will take place from February 14-21, with the top four seeds receiving a bye to the second round.

Prize Money

The prize money for the men's singles champion at the Delray Beach Open is $90,330. The total prize money is $664,275.

Where to Watch

Also Read Article Continues below

Viewers in India can follow the action on the Discovery+ App while those viewing from the United States can watch all the matches live on Tennis Channel.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala