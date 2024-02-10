Delray Beach Open 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

Top players on the men's tour will turn their focus towards the Delray Beach Open 2024, after an emphatic start to the new calendar year.

Americans Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe will be among the top five seeds at the event. Fritz put up a spirited performance at the Australian Open, edging past resilient opponents such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabain Marozsan en route to the quarterfinals. Despite taking a set off World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, he fell short against the Serb in the last eight.

2024 Australian Open - Day 10

Talented players such as Dan Evans, Yoshihito Nishioka, Jordan Thompson, and J.J. Wolf are also expected to feature at the Delray Beach Open.

In-form Portuguese Nuno Borges will enter the main draw and hope to continue his rich vein of form. The 26-year-old stunned Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Australian Open, but couldn't navigate past World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

On that note, here's all the information you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Delray Beach Open?

The Delray Beach Open is an ATP 250 outdoor hardcourt event played in Florida, United States.

It includes a 28-player men's singles and 16-player men's doubles competition. Tennis icons such as Juan Martin del Potro, Tommy Haas, Marin Cilic, and the Bryan brothers have held the trophy in the past.

Interestingly, the tournament was first organized on outdoor clay courts in Delray Beach (1993), but the event shifted to hardcourts and has stayed that way to date.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida.

Players

2024 Australian Open - Day 1

A host of top competitors on the men's tour will enter the Delray Beach Open 2024.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz is expected to lead the line alongside fellow Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Australians Max Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, and Jordan Thompson have registered themselves in the main draw and will be hoping to start well.

Purcell most recently competed at the Dallas Open and outplayed Mitchell Krueger in the first round. He couldn't solve the riddle against Marcos Giron in the second round, but will be hoping to begin well at the Delray Beach Open next.

Mackenzie McDonald, Yoshihito Nishioka, and Taro Daniel will also return to the competition this year. McDonald reached the semifinals last year but fell short against Fritz, who went on to lift the title. He will be hoping to pick his game and perform well again at the WTA 250 event.

Schedule

The top players will take center stage on Monday, February 12, which marks the beginning of the men's singles and doubles competition in the main draw. The finals of both events are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Prize Money

The Delray Beach Open will give away $661,585 in prize money which is a 2.9% increase in stature as compared to last year.

The winner of the tournament will take home a healthy cheque worth $100,640 and the runner-up will bag $58,705 in the men's singles contest.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Canada, and Australia can watch the Delray Beach Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.