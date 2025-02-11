Delray Beach Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

The 2025 Delray Beach Open kicked off with an impressive display from Cameron Norrie and Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. While the Serb cruised past Borna Gojo in one hour and 10 minutes, Brit Norrie brushed aside Zachary Svajda in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Day two in Florida will feature two of the top 10 seeds, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Arthur Rinderknech, in action. The Spaniard Davidovich Fokina started his campaign in Dallas last week on a positive note, but couldn't make his mark against Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Big serving Americans Reilly Opelka and Christopher Eubanks will also enter the Delray Beach Open on Day two. Opelka chalked up a solid quarterfinal finish in the recently concluded Dallas Open, where he lost to Tommy Paul in straight sets. The 27-year-old is a two-time finalist at the Delray Beach Open and lifted the title in 2020. He will be eager to make a deep run this time around.

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will also aim to kick-start his season in the Delray Beach Open on a good note. He's chalked up early exits in the Australian Open and Dallas Open so far and will face wildcard Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. The Japanese veteran is also a former champion of the Delray Beach Open. He defeated James Blake in 2008 to win his first trophy at the event.

Schedule for Day 2 of Delray Beach Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(3) Santiago Gonzalez / Lucas Miedler vs Robert Cash / James Tracy

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time

(8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs James Duckworth

Not before 2:30 p.m.

(9) Arthur Rinderknech vs Gabriel Diallo

Not before 6:00 p.m.

Kei Nishikori vs (WC) Mackenzie McDonald

Not before 8:00 p.m.

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Aleksandar Vukic

Followed By

(4) N. Sriram Balaji / Miguel Reyes Varela vs Ethan Quinn / Learner Tien

Followed By

Yunchaokete Bu vs Rinky Hijikata

Followed By

Tristian Boyer / Tennyson Whiting vs Miomir Kecmanovic / Brandon Nakashima

Delray Beach Open 2025: Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Canada, and Australia can catch the Delray Beach Open 2025 action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

