Delray Beach Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

The third day of the 2025 Delray Beach Open promises to be riveting, if the top stars in the line-up is anything to go by. Third-seeded Alex Michelsen, 2023 runner-up Miomir Kecmanovic, and 2024 semifinalist Marcos Giron are the top seeds that will open their campaign during Day 3 of the main draw action at the ATP 250 tournament.
Cameron Norrie, the 2022 champion, is unseeded in Delray Beach this year and reached the second round in convincing fashion on Day 1. Teen sensation Leaner Tien, who was granted a wildcard entry, is also on the bill and will be eager to follow up on his Round-of-16 finish at the Australian Open.
2020 finalist Yoshihito Nishioka will be another player on the lookout to reach the third round at the Delray Beach Open. The Japanese will take on Kecmanovic, seeded seventh, in what will be a battle of former runner-ups at the 250-level event.
In men's doubles, top-seeded teams of USA's Robert Galloway and Uruguay's Ariel Behar, and USA's Jackson Withrow and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos will open their campaign on Day 3.
On that note, here's a look at how the Day 3 action will go down at the 2025 Delray Beach Open on Tuesday (February 11):
Schedule for Day 3 of Delray Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [2] Robert Galloway / Ariel Behar vs George Goldhoff / Trey Hilderbrand
Not before 1:00 pm local time: [7] Miomir Kecmanovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Not before 2:30 pm local time: [9] Arthur Rinderknech OR Gabriel Diallo vs Cameron Norrie
Not before 6:00 pm local time: [5] Marcos Giron vs [LL] Ethan Quinn
Not before 8:00 pm local time: [3] Alex Michelsen vs [Q] Michael Mmoh
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [WC] Learner Tien vs Adam Walton
Followed by: Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann (BRA) vs Nicolas Barrientos / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli
Followed by: Christian Harrison / Evan King vs James Duckworth / Alexander Shevchenko
Followed by: [1] Jackson Withrow / Horacio Zeballos vs Rinky Hijikata / Adam Walton
Delray Beach Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 3 of the 2025 Delray Beach Open on the following sites and channels:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky UK
Australia: beIN Sports
Canada: TSN
India: Tennis TV
Delray Beach Open 2025: Match timings
The matches on the Stadium, which features the main court, will be played from morning till likely late into the night on Tuesday. While the morning session will kick off at 11 am local time, the evening session will begin at 6 pm local time. The men's tennis action on Court 1 will start at 11 am local time and will feature four back-to-back matches.