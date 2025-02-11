Delray Beach Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

The third day of the 2025 Delray Beach Open promises to be riveting, if the top stars in the line-up is anything to go by. Third-seeded Alex Michelsen, 2023 runner-up Miomir Kecmanovic, and 2024 semifinalist Marcos Giron are the top seeds that will open their campaign during Day 3 of the main draw action at the ATP 250 tournament.

Cameron Norrie, the 2022 champion, is unseeded in Delray Beach this year and reached the second round in convincing fashion on Day 1. Teen sensation Leaner Tien, who was granted a wildcard entry, is also on the bill and will be eager to follow up on his Round-of-16 finish at the Australian Open.

2020 finalist Yoshihito Nishioka will be another player on the lookout to reach the third round at the Delray Beach Open. The Japanese will take on Kecmanovic, seeded seventh, in what will be a battle of former runner-ups at the 250-level event.

Trending

In men's doubles, top-seeded teams of USA's Robert Galloway and Uruguay's Ariel Behar, and USA's Jackson Withrow and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos will open their campaign on Day 3.

On that note, here's a look at how the Day 3 action will go down at the 2025 Delray Beach Open on Tuesday (February 11):

Schedule for Day 3 of Delray Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [2] Robert Galloway / Ariel Behar vs George Goldhoff / Trey Hilderbrand

Not before 1:00 pm local time: [7] Miomir Kecmanovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Not before 2:30 pm local time: [9] Arthur Rinderknech OR Gabriel Diallo vs Cameron Norrie

Not before 6:00 pm local time: [5] Marcos Giron vs [LL] Ethan Quinn

Not before 8:00 pm local time: [3] Alex Michelsen vs [Q] Michael Mmoh

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [WC] Learner Tien vs Adam Walton

Followed by: Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann (BRA) vs Nicolas Barrientos / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli

Followed by: Christian Harrison / Evan King vs James Duckworth / Alexander Shevchenko

Followed by: [1] Jackson Withrow / Horacio Zeballos vs Rinky Hijikata / Adam Walton

Delray Beach Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 3 of the 2025 Delray Beach Open on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky UK

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Tennis TV

Delray Beach Open 2025: Match timings

The matches on the Stadium, which features the main court, will be played from morning till likely late into the night on Tuesday. While the morning session will kick off at 11 am local time, the evening session will begin at 6 pm local time. The men's tennis action on Court 1 will start at 11 am local time and will feature four back-to-back matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback