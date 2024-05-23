Denis Shapovalov bemoans crucial umpire error in the lead-up to 2R loss at Geneva Open 2024

Denis Shapovalov was left fuming after a crucial umpire error that cost him in the second round of the ongoing 2024 Geneva Open. The Canadian lost to Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Thursday.

Rain on Wednesday forced the game to be suspended, and it was rescheduled for the following day. During the final set of the match, Shapovalov missed a serve hit by his opponent which was called in even though it landed outside the court.

The 25-year-old expressed his anger on X by posting two pictures that showed Griekspoor's serve landing outside.

"Out" Shapovalov wrote in the caption.

"I’ve dedicated my whole life to it" - Shapovalov's livid reaction to Mikhail Youzhny's comments

A few months ago, Mikhail Youzhny, a former world no. eight, told Tennis Major that he believed Denis Shapovalov made a few poor decisions and did not prioritize the sport.

"He must be healthy 100 percent, first and foremost, and physically better. Main thing – he has to try to put tennis as his priority. It is his priority for most of the time, but in my opinion, he made some wrong decisions where he didn’t make tennis as the priority," Youzhny said.

The Canadian later responded to Youzhny's comments, saying he had given everything to the sport. He shed light on his injury and cited that he was trying his best to be back on court.

"Awful how can someone can go out of their way to say I’m not giving everything for my tennis when I’ve dedicated my whole life to it from the age of 5. Not to mention being injured since Wimbledon, rehabbing and doing everything I can every single day just to get back on court." Shapovalov wrote.

Shapovalov sustained a knee injury while playing Roman Safiullin at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, which sidelined him for roughly six months. He returned at the ASB Classic in January but was eliminated by Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-2 in the third round.

Currently ranked No. 123 in the world, Shapovalov holds a 6-12 match record this season and is still searching for his ideal form. He will soon be seen in the French Open where he will begin his campaign against Luca Van Assche on May 26.