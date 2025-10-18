  • home icon
  • "Denis Shapovalov is such a clown"; "What a loser" - Fans slam Canadian for shocking crowd meltdown at Stockholm Open

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 18, 2025 11:30 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty
"Denis Shapovalov is such a clown"; "What a loser" - Fans slam Canadian for shocking crowd meltdown at Stockholm Open - Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov was frustrated with the crowd in Stockholm before he confronted them during his quarterfinal match against local favorite Elias Ymer at the Kungliga Tennishallen. The incident happened in the second set after Ymer broke the Canadian's serve.

Shapovalov faced hostile reactions from the crowd throughout the match. Some of them were provocative in nature. This led him to confront the crowd, asking them to continue with the jeers. At one point, he even confronted a spectator and engaged in a heated exchange. He complained about the heckler to the chair umpire.

“He’s flipping me off. He’s flipping me off. Can I flip everyone off? So then, why is he allowed?” Shapovalov said to the chair umpire.
The said spectator was removed from the arena.

In the comment, netizens slammed the Canadian for being a "crybaby."

"Shapovalov is such a clown. Also, Tennis is such a soft crybaby sport," one fan commented.
"Wow this guy is really throwing the match, what a loser!" another fan added.
"Raucous scene! 😬🫣" one fan said.

Some fans even brought his Swedish wife in between. Shapovalov and Mirjam Björklund tied the knot on September 9, 2025, at Lesante Cape in Zakynthos, Greece.

"His wife is a Swedish player 😂" one fan wrote.
"I thought he and Swedish crowd were friendly to each other, his wife is a Swedish," another fan commented.
"Making his Swedish gf proud," one fan wrote.

Denis Shapovalov commented on the Stockholm Open crowd controversy

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after winning the first set of the Men&#039;s Singles Finals match against &lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/player/casper-ruud&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;Casper Ruud&lt;/a&gt; of Norway during the final day of the 2025 Dallas Open at The Ford Center at The Star on February 09, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) - Source: Getty
Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after winning the first set of the Men's Singles Finals match against Casper Ruud of Norway during the final day of the 2025 Dallas Open at The Ford Center at The Star on February 09, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

Despite the hostile reaction and subsequently losing the second set in a tiebreak, Denis Shapovalov won the match in the end 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1. However, after the game, the Canadian made his feelings known regarding the different crowd he had played, but this one was "insulting."

“It wasn’t anything special," he said. "I’m used to crowds and used to playing people at home. It seemed like everything was insulting for you guys when I was taking medicals and being booed back on court.”

With the win, Shapovalov has advanced into the semifinal of the tournament. The third seed will now face second-seeded Casper Ruud on Saturday at Center Court.

Edited by Krutik Jain
