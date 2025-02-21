Denis Shapovalov, Eugenie Bouchard and Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrate as Canada beats USA in 4 Nations Face-off hockey final

Canadian tennis trio of Denis Shapovalov, Eugenie Bouchard, and Felix-Auger Aliassime celebrated Canada's win in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey final. The Canadian team won 3-2 against Team USA in overtime.

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a quadrangular International hockey assignment comprising the USA, Canada, Finland, and Sweden. Each team played each other once in a round-robin format and the two top teams contested in the final.

The final between the USA and Canada took place at the TD Garden in Boston. In their round-robin encounter, the USA had emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline. However, in the highly anticipated final, Canada initiated the scoring with an early goal. The home team responded by scoring two goals, seizing a 2-1 lead. Nevertheless, Canada fought back, leveling the score at 2-2 by the conclusion of the second 20-minute period.

After the final 20-minute period ended goalless, the match went into overtime, with Canada's Connor McDavid scoring the decisive goal.

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov immediately took to Instagram to celebrate the win. He shared a post by the NHL's official page and added three Canadian flag emojis.

Denis Shapovalov reacts to Canada winning the 4 Nations Faceoff final, (Source: Instagram)

Former Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard also joined in.

"Yes Baby" posted Bouchard on Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard reacts to Canada's win at the 4 Nations Faceoff final, (Source: Instagram)

Felix Auger-Aliassime also congratulated the hockey team, appreciating their mindset to deliver in a high-stakes situation.

"When it matters most..Let's goooooo" posted Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts to Canada's win at the 4 Nations Faceoff final, (Source: Instagram)

This was the first time such an international hockey event was organized between four nations.

Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Eugenie Bouchard put Canadian tennis on the global map

Canada as the 2022 Davis Cup champions (Getty)

The trio of Denis Shapovaolv, Felix-Auger Aliassime, and Eugenie Bouchard have all been excellent ambassadors of Canadian tennis, all of them being former Top 10 players. They have all played pivotal roles in Canada's triumph on the global stage.

During the 2022 Davis Cup campaign Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime were indispensable to the Canadian team. Auger-Aliassime played both singles and doubles during the group stage, winning five of his six ties, including a singles tie over Carlos Alcaraz. He won all his five ties (singles and doubles tie combined) in the knockouts to help Canada win its first Davis Cup title.

Shapovalov joined the team in the knockouts. Even though he lost his singles tie in both the quarterfinal and semifinal, the former World No. 10 won his doubles match in the quarterfinal. Additionally, he also clinched the all-important singles match against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the final against Australia.

Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard played a role in Canada's Billie Jean King Cup win in 2023. The former World No. 5 teamed up with Gabriela Dabrowski in doubles and won both her matches against Spain and Poland, helping Canada advance to the knockouts. Canada eventually defeated Italy in the final to win their first title.

