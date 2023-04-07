Denis Shapovalov applauded his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund for her hard work on the WTA tour and expressed his pride in her success of late. Shapovalov also confidently stated that "amazing things" will soon follow Bjorklund.

Bjorklund, who is currently ranked No. 133 in the world, enjoyed a successful Miami Open, where she reached the second round of the main draw after coming through the qualifying draw. She also started her clay-court swing with a win over top seed Elise Mertens at the Copa Colsanitas (a WTA 250 event in Bogota) earlier this week.

Reacting to a fan's query about his thoughts on Bjorklund's performances, Shapovalov was thrilled about her success and gave her a big vote of confidence going forward.

"She works so hard and I know amazing things are coming," Denis Shapovalov wrote during a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

Denis Shapovalov shares his thoughts on girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund's success (via Instagram).

During his Q&A session, Shapovalov also opened up about his love for animals.

Shapovalov speaks about his love for animals.

Meanwhile, both Bjorklund and Shapovalov have been seen cheering on each other from the stands during their respective matches. Most recently, Shapovalov was in attendance to celebrate Bjorklund's maiden WTA 1000 win as she beat Jasmine Paolini in the first round of the Miami Open. Later, the Swedish player attended Shapovalov's match against Guido Pella, which he won in three sets.

"We always find a way to support each other" - Mirjam Bjorklund on her boyfriend Denis Shapovalov

Mirjam Bjorklund at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships Qualifying.

The couple recently sat down for an interview together, during which Mirjam Bjorklund shed light on her relationship with Denis Shapovalov, saying that they always find a way to express their support for each other. The Swede admitted that such support helps a lot during challenging times on tour.

"We always find a way to support each other and have a good time and that can definitely help if things are not going the way you want on court," Bjorklund said in a chat with the ATP Tour.

Bjorklund also revealed that she and Shapovalov knew each other during their days on the junior circuit, but only got to know one another better a few years later.

"We knew each other a little bit in juniors but not a lot. He was doing a lot better than I was, so I would just see his name in the finals and I would be on a flight back home, but I didn’t know him personally at that time. We got to know each other a couple years later," Bjorklund said.

Bjorklund's Copa Colsanitas campaign ended with a straight-sets loss against Tamara Zidansek in the Round of 16 on Friday. Meanwhile, Shapovalov recently withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters, which is thought to be due to a scheduling issue.

