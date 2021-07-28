Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman join Team World for 2021 Laver Cup

Canadian youngsters Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime will represent Team World at the 2021 Laver Cup. Joining the two in the John McEnroe-led squad for this year's tournament will be Argentina's No. 1 Diego Schwartzman.

With Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini signing up to play for Team Europe, the tournament, which is set to be played in September with capacity crowds, now has six of the world's top 15 players.

Shapovalov, who featured in the last two editions of the tournament, said he was delighted to return to Team World.

"I’m so excited to be back with Team World for another Laver Cup,” said Shapovalov. "I have great memories from both Prague and Geneva a couple of years ago."

"It was a lot of fun being on the team with guys that I’m normally facing across the net and of course having McEnroe as our team leader – it’s such an honor. It’s definitely going to be a tough challenge for us, but I really believe if we all work together and play our best tennis we have a great chance," the youngster added.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will be making his Laver Cup debut in Boston. The 20-year-old said he was looking forward to playing in front of packed crowds in the American city.

"I feel so privileged to be representing Team World for the Laver Cup this year," said Auger-Aliassime. “To be able to play in front of a full house at somewhere like TD Garden will be just incredible."

Diego Schwartzman

Schwartzman, who has represented Team World in the past, echoed Auger-Aliassime's sentiment. The Argentine said he has a lot of great memories playing in front of the rousing crowds in Chicago back in 2019 and expects this year's tournament to be even bigger.

"The Laver Cup is such a great event," said Schwartzman. “Playing in front of a full stadium at the United Center in Chicago back in 2018 was just incredible. I can only imagine, after the year we’ve all had, what the atmosphere will be like in front of a full capacity home crowd at TD Garden – it’s going to be incredible."

"Bjorn and his team better be ready" - John McEnroe ahead of the 4th edition of the Laver Cup

John McEnroe

John McEnroe, captain of Team World, was thrilled with the latest additions to his team. The former World No. 1 hopes they will rise to the occasion and deliver Team World their first Laver Cup trophy.

“We know it is not going to be easy to beat Team Europe, but I like our chances. All three of these players – Denis, Felix and Diego – compete hard, have beaten the best, and are at the top of the game, their records and rankings are proof of that," said McEnroe. "I have no doubt we will rise to the occasion. Bjorn and his team better be ready!”

Team Europe won each of the first three editions of the Laver Cup. The fourth edition of the competition is scheduled to be played between 24–26 September at the TD Garden Arena in Boston.

Edited by Arvind Sriram