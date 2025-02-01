Denis Shapovalov and fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund melt hearts with adorable introduction for newest family member 'Yatzy'

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov and his fiancee, Swedish tennis professional Mirjam Bjorklund, have expanded their family by welcoming a new furry friend. The arrival of the adorable Cavachon puppy Yatzy adds to the lively household filled with Shapovalov’s furry companions.

Shapovalov is known for his deep love for animals and has long been an advocate for animal welfare. His passion for pets is evident, as he already shares his home with two dogs, Lucky and Nika, and two cats, Rosa and Zeus. In 2022, he took his love for animals further by co-founding ShapoShelter, an initiative dedicated to helping shelter pets find permanent homes.

On Thursday, January 30, Bjorklund shared glimpses of Yatzy on her Instagram stories, giving followers a peek into their daily life with the new puppy. The pictures capture sweet moments of Yatzy accompanying Bjorklund to tennis practice, enjoying a trip to Starbucks, playing, cuddling, and taking selfies with the couple.

"Welcome to the family Yatzy 🤍🐾," Bjorklund captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Mirjam Bjorklund's Instagram stories/@mirjambjorklund

Mirjam Bjorklund's Instagram stories/@mirjambjorklund

Shapovalov reposted one of Bjorklund’s Instagram story pictures and added a heartfelt caption:

"Our family."

Denis Shapovalov's Instagram story/@denis.shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov had a challenging start to his 2025 tennis season, suffering a 2-6, 3-6 defeat to Kei Nishikori in the Hong Kong opener. The Canadian tennis star then faced back-to-back second-round exits, falling to Marcos Giron at the Adelaide International and Lorenzo Musetti at the Australian Open.

Most recently, Shapovalov pulled out of Canada’s Davis Cup first-round qualifier against Hungary in Montreal due to a back injury. Mirjam Bjorklund, meanwhile, is facing challenges on the WTA Tour, experiencing difficulties in qualifying rounds and early tournament exits. She is currently ranked No. 636 in singles, with a career-high ranking of No. 123.

Denis Shapovalov’s fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund offers a sneak peek at her wedding dress shopping experience

In Picture: Mirjam Bjorklund during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Denis Shapovalov’s fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund shared a glimpse of her wedding dress shopping as she explored gowns ahead of their nuptials.

The couple met in 2019 and got engaged in July 2023 in Bastad. A year later, during the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Shapovalov revealed they were planning to marry in 2025.

With the wedding approaching, Bjorklund has started preparing for the big day. In December 2024, she visited a bridal boutique with her sister Tanja and her mother Maria to try on stunning white gowns.

Checkout the picture here:

Mirjam Bjorklund's Instagram stories/@mirjambjorklund

In an interview with Tennis Channel at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Denis Shapovalov humorously revealed that his fiance has been working hard to prepare for their wedding.

