Denis Shapovalov gets engaged to long-time girlfriend and fellow tennis star Mirjam Bjorklund

Tennis players Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund have gotten engaged four years after they began dating, as announced by the happy couple on Thursday (July 20).

Taking to social media, Bjorklund and Shapovalov shared a series of black and white photos to reveal the announcement. One of the photos had Shapovalov on one knee making the proposal, followed by another of an ecstatic Bjorklund accepting it. The duo, who have been together since 2019, then sealed the engagement with a kiss.

Mirjam Bjorklund, ranked World No. 132 on the WTA Tour, and Denis Shapovalov, No. 23 on the ATP Tour, have known each other since their junior days. Speaking in a recent interview, Bjorklund revealed that they became closer only later on, not having spent so much time together back then.

“We knew each other a little bit in juniors but not a lot. He was doing a lot better than I was, so I would just see his name in the finals and I would be on a flight back home, but I didn’t know him personally at that time,” Bjorklund said to ATPTour.com. “We got to know each other a couple years later.”

"She's extremely smart, we both trust each other a lot" - Denis Shapovalov on his relationship with fiance Mirjam Bjorklund

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Earlier this year, Mirjam Bjorklund also spoke about having her boyfriend (now fiance) Denis Shapovalov around during tournaments, appreciating the support he offered. She was also glad that the Canadian understood that he was there only to support her and not be a coach, a "reassuring" quality she very much appreciated.

“Denis can’t be around all the time when I’m playing events, so it’s super nice to have him support me in the box and I think he has a great eye for my game and for tennis in general, so I really trust him when he tells me things and when he coaches me, but he’s very keen on the fact that he’s not my coach," Bjorklund said in an interview with ATPTour.com.

“He’s just my boyfriend and supporting [me] in those moments, but I do really appreciate that and I know that I can trust what he’s saying, so it’s very reassuring when I have him there,” she added.

Shapovalov was all praise for the Swede as well, calling her an "extremely smart" player with a high tennis IQ.

“She's extremely smart, you can see that on the court. I always try to ask her questions and vice versa. We both trust each other a lot,” Denis Shapovalov said.