Denis Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund are looking forward to their future years together as they celebrated their fourth anniversary recently.

Canadian tennis player Shapovalov has been in a relationship with Swedish tennis player Bjorklund since June 2019. The couple has always been public in their love and support for each other.

“Happy 4 years with my bestie. Looking forward to many more great years together,” Denis Shapovalov wrote on social media.

Both players have hectic tournament schedules throughout the year. However, the couple has made it a point to be there for support during each other's matches, whenever the schedule permits.

“Denis can’t be around all the time when I’m playing events, so it’s super nice to have him support me in the box. I really trust him when he tells me things and when he coaches me,” Bjorklund previously said.

On June 24, Bjorklund lifted her biggest career title so far — at the ITF 100 women’s event in Ilkley. Shapovalov, who has frequently assisted the Swede as a tennis coach, was euphoric about her triumph and expressed his feelings on social media.

“Ilkley champion!!! Biggest title of your career. I couldn’t be prouder and happier for you!! More to come my (love),” the Canadian wrote on his Instagram story.

“So proud of you champ!! You work so hard and you deserve this and more to come,” he added in the comments under her celebration post.

A few months ago, the 24-year-old Canadian wrote an impassioned essay protesting against the prize money disparity faced by women in tennis, having witnessed the huge gap firsthand with his girlfriend’s fees.

“I met my girlfriend, Mirjam Björklund, and she really opened my eyes. Unfortunately, it seems that if you are a female player, your chances of surviving as a pro are a lot lower -- because you are a woman. I’m not sure everyone realizes how damaging this is for tennis,” he wrote in the essay for The Players’ Tribune.

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund gear up for Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic halted Denis Shapovalov's campaign in the 2021 Wimbledon semifinals

Denis Shapovalov is yet to find his groove this season. The former World No. 10 currently finds himself in the 29th position in the ATP rankings. He has registered a mere ten wins so far this year and accumulated 12 losses.

Shapovalov hasn’t found any success during the ongoing grasscourt season either. He commenced his campaign with an opening-round defeat to Marton Fucsovics at the ATP 250 in Stuttgart. At the recently concluded ATP 500 in Halle, the Canadian crashed out in the second round against home favorite Alexander Zverev.

The 24-year-old will hope for better fortune at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, where he found his best Grand Slam result in 2021 when he reached the semifinals.

World No. 135 Mirjam Bjorklund, meanwhile, will contest the qualifiers at SW19, starting against Viktorija Golubic on June 27. She will hope for a successful run in the qualifying rounds to reach the main draw. Last year, the Swede made her main draw debut at Wimbledon but faced an opening-round defeat to eventual runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Poll : 0 votes