"Growing up, I wanted to play and behave like him" - Denis Shapovalov after beating Rafael Nadal at Italian Open

Denis Shapovalov has revealed that he was a huge fan of Rafael Nadal growing up, and that he wanted to "play and behave like him."

Shapovalov scored a comeback win over Nadal in the Round of 16 at the 2022 Italian Open on Thursday. The victory was only his second over the Spaniard in six attempts.

Younger than the World No. 4 by almost 13 years, a 18-year-old Shapovalov upset Nadal in their very first career meeting at the 2017 Canada Masters. However, he hasn't had much luck since. He squandered two match points in Rome last year and pushed Nadal to five sets at the Australian Open earlier in the season before emerging second best.

When the Canadian finally got the better of the 35-year-old in a back-and-forth contest in Rome, he was quick to address how big a fan he was of the southpaw. In his post-match on-court interview, Shapovalov revealed it wasn't merely Nadal's game that he looked up to, but also his demeanor.

"You know, obviously I am a huge fan of his. Growing up, I watched him play so many times. Growing up, I wanted to play and behave like him. So I definitely super-look up to him," he said.

However, the splendor of the occasion was marred by the reemergence of Nadal's foot injury, which visibly deterred him in the closing stages of the match.

It didn't go unnoticed by the 23-year-old either, who realized the Spaniard was suffering from a handicap and that he tried his best not to show it. He also addressed the rib injury Nadal had picked up at Indian Wells earlier this year and wished him a speedy recovery in time for Roland Garros.

"It's obvious to see that something was going on, especially towards the end of the match. I'm sure he was trying to do a good job during the match not to show it," Shapovalov said. "Hopefully he's okay. I know he has been struggling with the rib, I think, a little bit. Hopefully he's alright for the French Open."

Denis Shapovalov to take on Casper Ruud for a place in the semifinals of the 2022 Italian Open

Denis Shapovalov in action against Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters

Denis Shapovalov's victory over Nadal in Rome has set him up for a quarter-final clash against Casper Ruud. Much like the Spaniard, Ruud boasts a heavy-topspin game and plays his best tennis on clay - where he has lifted six of his seven career titles to date.

Shapovalov noted the difficulty of the matchup and addressed their only previous encounter thus far. The Norwegian emerged victorious in the finals of the 2021 Geneva Open, which was also played on clay.

"Casper is extremely difficult. I have only played him one time, in the finals of Geneva, also on clay. He got the better of me," he said.

The Canadian further opined that Ruud has almost no weaknesses in his game. Notwithstanding the challenge that lay ahead, he was elated to get the win over Nadal and have "another day" in the tournament.

"He's an opponent with almost no weaknesses, you know. So it's going to be another very challenging match for me," Denis Shapovalov continued. "But I'm super excited to just win today and have another day."

