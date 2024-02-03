Denis Shapovalov showed his love and support for his fiance Mirjam Bjorklund, who recently underwent surgery to treat a long-standing medical issue, by sending her a bouquet of red roses to brighten up her day.

Bjorklund and Shapovalov have been dating since 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2023. They often support each other on and off the court, and share their sweet moments with the fans.

Bjorklund, currently ranked 178th in the world, has been out of action since the 2023 US Open, where she lost to Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round. The Swede announced her withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open qualifiers due to a health problem that she has been struggling with for the last four years.

In a social media post, Bjorklund revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to resolve the issue. The 25-year-old did not specify the nature of the medical issue or the surgery, but said that she was optimistic about her recovery and return.

"Hi everyone, Unfortunately I’ll be missing the Australian Open and the start of the season this year due to a medical issue I’ve struggled with the last 4 years. I’ll be getting surgery and I’ll be back as soon as I'm recovered and ready again," Bjorklund wrote.

Bjorklund appreciated Shapovalov’s romantic gesture by posting a picture of the bouquet on her Instagram story on February 2 and wrote:

"Surgery recovery is easier when you have these to look at 💗."

A look into Denis Shapovalov's performance in the 2024 season so far

Denis Shapovalov has had a lackluster run in the 2024 season so far. The Canadian returned to the ATP tour following a six-month hiatus due to a knee injury that sidelined him for the second half of 2023.

Shapovalov started his season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where he lost in straight sets to seventh seed Sebastian Ofner in the first round. The Canadian then headed to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where he was stunned by Jakub Mensik in straight sets in the first round.

Shapovalov then made an appearance at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. The 24-year-old secured his first tour-level win since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships by defeating Hugo Gaston 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. Shapovalov ultimately bowed out in the following round to second seed Alexander Bublik in three sets.