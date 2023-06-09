Denis Shapovalov’s girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund shares a glimpse of their date night

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund recently enjoyed a romantic date night and the latter gave fans a glimpse of their evening.

Bjorklund, 23, is a professional tennis player from Sweden. She has won nine ITF singles titles and two doubles titles so far. She also reached the main draw of the WTA Swedish Open in 2017.

The couple started dating in June of 2019 and made their relationship public in October of 2019. They often support each other at tournaments and post adorable photos on social media. They celebrated their third anniversary on June 26, 2022.

Bjorklund shared a picture of the date night with Shapovalov on her Instagram account on June 8.

“Date night ❤”, Bjorklund wrote on Instagram.

In their round of 32 clash at Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz was too good for Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who is the world’s top-ranked player and the No. 1 seed, won 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Shapovalov will now play at the 2023 BOSS Open on June 12.

"I really trust him when he tells me things and when he coaches me" - Mirjam Bjorklund on Denis Shapovalov

Mirjam Bjorklund and Denis Shapovalov recently opened up about their relationship and their careers in an interview.

Bjorklund mentioned that she appreciated Shapovalov’s support and guidance whenever he could watch her matches. She also said that he was not her coach, but her boyfriend who was there to motivate her.

“Denis can’t always be with me when I play events, so it’s great to have him back me up in the box and I think he has a great understanding of my game and of tennis in general, so I really listen to him when he gives me advice and direction, but he’s very clear that he’s not my coach,” Bjorklund said.

“He’s just my boyfriend and cheering [me] on in those moments, but I do really value that and I know that I can trust what he’s saying, so it’s very reassuring when I have him there,” she added.

The Swede also mentioned how the couple always support each other and have fun together, even when things are not going well on the court.

“We always find a way to support each other and enjoy ourselves and that can definitely help if things are not going the way you want on the court,” she said.

Bjorklund missed the main draw of the 2023 French Open as she lost in the third qualifier to Clara Tauson.

