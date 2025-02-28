Denis Shapovalov sends 2-word message to Felix Auger-Aliassime amid the Canadian pair's aligned success in Acapulco and Dubai

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime have had a tremendous start to the 2025 season. Both players have already won titles in the season and are on track for winning more.

Currently, Shapovalov is in action at the Mexican Open, whereas Auger-Aliassime is playing at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Both players have reached the semifinals in their respective events.

Shapovalov won a title in 2025 at the Dallas Open. The left-handed Canadian was on fire on the indoor hard courts, getting the better of the three top seeds in the event: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Casper Ruud. In Mexico, he has reached the last four after getting the better of three American players- Nishesh Basavareddy, Alex Michelsen, and Marcos Giron.

He will either face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or home favorite Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the semifinal. Given his form, the Canadian will be the favorite.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime is the only player on Tour as of yet who has won multiple titles in 2025. The former World No. 6 has won titles in Adelaide and Marseille. At the Dubai Tennis Championships, he has registered wins over Alexander Bublik, Nuno Borges, and Marin Cilic. He is slated to face French qualifier Quentin Halys in the semifinal.

Auger-Aliassime shared his progress on Instagram, claiming he was ready to take on the semifinals to play for a third trophy in the season at the final.

Given their parallel success, Denis Shapovalov shared a two-word comment on Auger-Aliassime's post.

"Let's Goooooo" commented Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov sends a two-word comment on Felix Auger-Aliassime's post, (Source: Instagram)

Like Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime will also be the favorite going into his semi-final clash.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime have yet to succeed at the bigger events

In Picture: Denis Shapovalov (L) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (R) (Getty)

Both Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime have been Top-10 players and have shown promise on the Tour but have yet to taste success at the bigger events. Winning titles at the ATP 500 level is the highest prize that both have achieved so far in their respective careers.

Both the Canadians have yet to reach a Major final in their careers. Shapovalov reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021, losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Similarly, Auger-Aliassime has one Grand Slam semifinal appearance at the 2021 US Open, losing to Daniil Medvedev.

The Canadian duo are yet to win a title at the Masters 1000 level as well. Shapovalov reached the final of the 2019 Paris Masters, whereas Auger-Aliassime reached the final in Madrid last year. The pair lost to Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev, respectively.

