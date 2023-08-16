Denis Shapovalov withdraws from US Open 2023 due to knee injury

Denis Shapovalov has announced his withdrawal from this year's US Open as he is yet to recover from his knee injury.

Shapovalov was last seen in action at Wimbledon, where he reached the fourth round before losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to Roman Safiullin. He withdrew from the Citi Open and the Canadian Open due to the aforementioned knee injury, and recently announced his withdrawal from the US Open.

Shapovalov stated that he tried everything to be fully fit for the New York Major, but his knee needs more time to recover.

"Despite doing everything possible to be 100% healthy in time for @usopen, my knee needs more time and I sadly have to withdraw. That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I’m really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year," Denis Shapovalov wrote on social media.

This will be the first time Shapovalov will miss the US Open and just the second time he will not compete at a Grand Slam since his first main-draw appearance at Wimbledon 2017.

Shapovalov has won 13 out of 26 matches so far this season, with his run to the fourth round of Wimbledon being his most notable performance. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 before losing 6-3, 6-4 to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The 24-year-old was recently included in Canada's squad for the Davis Cup Finals alongside Vasek Pospisil, Gabrielle Diallo, and Alexis Galarneau.

Denis Shapovalov has a 15-6 win-loss record at the US Open

Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon 2023

Denis Shapovalov has competed in six editions of the US Open so far, winning 15 out of 21 matches. The Canadian made his debut at the New York Major in 2017, aged 18, and reached the fourth round before being beaten 7-6(2), 7-6(4), 7-6(3) by Pablo Carreno Busta.

Shapovalov lost in the third round in the following two editions before enjoying his best run at the US Open in 2020. Seeded 12th, Shapovalov reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Sebastian Korda, Kwon Soon-woo, Taylor Fritz and David Goffin. Here, he lost 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4), 0-6, 6-3 to Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Canadian's most recent appearance at the US Open came in 2022, when he was seeded 19th. The Canadian reached the third round before losing 6-4, 2-6, 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-6(10-7) to ninth seed and eventual quarterfinalist Andrey Rublev.