"Denying these people their essential facilities is selfish and discourteous" - Tennis fan brings to light lack of proper facilities for disabled patrons during Laver Cup

A tennis fan attending the 2022 Laver Cup brought to life a serious issue during the tournament. The fan raised concerns regarding improper facilities at the O2 Arena in London for people with disabilities, leaving them in a helpless situation.

During her visit to the venue for the event, Elli observed that the facilities reserved to be used by disabled patrons were indeed "abused" and used by those who did not have a medical condition requiring them to use the special facilities.

Elli spoke about the issue through a post on Twitter, urging others to be kind and considerate, particularly in such situations. The fan revealed that due to excessive crowds and unavailability of standard toilets at one point, many people used the one meant for disabled people and left it in an utterly unideal state, rendering it out of action for those who needed it later.

"The O2 Arena does not have a radar key access, their reasoning is due to some people don't have a key. So, it is open to abuse, especially when there are insufficient toilets," Elli wrote on Twitter.

Elli, who stated that the situation was not taken care of despite requesting staff at the venue, lamented the actions of people who were not considerate and generous towards the special needs of others.

"There are several reasons why people who look normal need a disabled facility, there are illnesses which are extremely debilitating and denying these people their essential facilities is selfish and discourteous. Hidden disabilities are real," Elli expressed.

A memorable weekend of tennis at Laver Cup 2022

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

The 2022 Laver Cup was a weekend to remember as far as the tennis action was concerned. Roger Federer, one of the all-time greats, bid adieu to the sport in an emotional farewell after playing his final match alongside his greatest rival Rafael Nadal. This year's Laver Cup was the first ever instance of Federer, Nadal, and their 'Big 4' colleagues Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray being part of the same team and cheering for one another.

Federer's farewell speech and ceremony on Friday night moved most of the players to tears, including his great rivals. The moment captured the attention of fans across the world and beyond tennis.

Team World captured its first ever Laver Cup title in the fifth edition of the tournament, winning on the final day with one match to spare. Team Europe started Day 3 with a 8-4 lead, but John McEnroe-led Team World won three consecutive matches (with each win carrying three points each) to clinch the title.

