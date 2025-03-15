  • home icon
  Despite bitter end to Indian Wells run, Iga Swiatek finds unwavering support in coach Wim Fissette's children

Despite bitter end to Indian Wells run, Iga Swiatek finds unwavering support in coach Wim Fissette's children

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Mar 15, 2025 13:17 GMT
Iga Swiatek receives adorable support in Indian Wells despite heartbreaking exit (Source - left/GETTY, right/INSTAGRAM)
Iga Swiatek receives adorable support in Indian Wells despite heartbreaking exit (Source - left/GETTY, right/INSTAGRAM/@jasmienclijsner)

Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette's, children cheered the Pole on with their full hearts despite her heartbreaking exit in the semifinal of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Belgian coach's wife, Jasmien Clijsner, shared an adorable picture of her two children holding some cheer signs.

Swiatek entered the WTA 1000 as the second seed and the defending champion. She kicked off her campaign in her typical fashion, taking out Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-0, following which she defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-0, 6-2. The 23-year-old decimated 15th seed Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1 and then eighth seed Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-3 to comfortably reach the semifinals.

The World No. 2 faced ninth seed Mirra Andreeva, who had ousted her in the quarterfinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships less than a month back. In a blockbuster match that did not disappoint tennis fans, the 17-year-old once again did the unthinkable by clinching a 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 triumph to create a chance to win back-to-back WTA 1000 titles for herself.

Though she may have had a heartbreaking loss, Swiatek had some adorable support in attendance. Her coach Wim Fissette's sons came to cheer the Pole on with some signs to show their support. The Belgian coach shared a photo of the two on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Tough match today.. But still the cutest support system."
Via Jasmien Clijsner's INSTAGRAM.

Fissette's sons have shown their unbridled support for the Pole ever since she joined forces with their father.

Iga Swiatek has been playing scintillating tennis this year, consistently making deep runs in every tournament, however, she has been having a hard time getting her hands on a title. She has also yet to win a title with Fissette as her coach, who joined her team in October last year.

Iga Swiatek has yet to win a title following her French Open heroics

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek completed a massive three-peat at the French Open last year when she defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the showpiece clash. She won the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome prior to her magnificent run in Paris.

However, since picking up her fifth Grand Slam title at the Philippe Chatrier, the Pole has yet to win a single title.

Swiatek won the WTA 1000 events in Doha, where she completed a three-peat, and Indian Wells last year. However, the Pole has failed to successfully defend either title, meaning she doesn't hold any titles outside of the clay surface, which may not be something the former World No. 1 prefers, considering her high-quality tennis.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
