  • Despite Citi DC Open heartbreak, Jessica Pegula enjoys 'fave work week' in Washington with funny shoutout to $4,000,000-worth rapper

Despite Citi DC Open heartbreak, Jessica Pegula enjoys 'fave work week' in Washington with funny shoutout to $4,000,000-worth rapper

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:32 GMT
Jessica Pegula meets up with Wale - Image source: Getty

Jessica Pegula shared pictures from her fun week in Washington, DC, after facing a heartbreaking second-round exit at the Citi DC Open following a bye in the first as the top seed. The American was seen enjoying her time with rapper Wale and called it her "fave work week."

Since securing the title at the Bad Homberg Open last month, this is the second consecutive tournament that she has exited in her first match, including Wimbledon. However, that didn't dim the spirit of the 31-year-old, who enjoyed her time off with friends and family, including the $4,000,000-worth rapper Wale (via Celebrity Net Worth) and Frances Tiafoe.

She shared a photodump on her Instagram that included pictures of herself with friends, family members, and her dogs. It also included pictures from her time on the court during matches and practice sessions. Pegula accompanied the post with a song named 'Lotus Flower Bomb' by Wale and wrote:

"Just out here enjoying one of my fave work weeks seeing friends & fam in DC. The song - had to do it."
Pegula went down to Leylah Fernandez 3-6, 6-1, and 5-7 at the Citi Open.

When Jessica Pegula made a bold suggestion on men playing best-of-three matches

Jessica Pegula - Image Source: Getty

Earlier this month. Jessica Pegula gave her bold opinion on the best-of-five or best-of-three debate after her early Wimbledon exit. Speaking at a press conference, the American said that she would prefer if men's matches came down to best-of-three, as it "personally" becomes "too long" for her.

"Would I want to play three out of five? No. I think I would rather the men play two out of three! I don't think we all need to start playing three out of five," Pegula continued, "to me it's just too long, and I personally lose interest watching the matches. I think they're incredible matches and incredible physically and mentally, but I'm just like do we really need that?"
She further explained that she felt it was harder to win a three-setter over a five-setter and that it could also be physically beneficial for all.

"I think it's harder to win two out of three than it is to win three out of five. Not physically, obviously, but I think it always is going to cater the better player in the long run if you're playing three out of five," Jessica Pegula added.

She will be back in action at the National Bank Open (Canadian Open) in Toronto on July 29.

