Despite daughter's loss, Coco Gauff's mother Candi all smiles with Jasmine Paolini's mom at Italian Open

Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini's mothers, Candi and Jacqueline, were seen spending time together as their daughters clashed in the blockbuster final of the 2025 Italian Open. Even though the result ended up being in favor of the Italian, they kept their on-court differences aside.

Paolini clinched a 6-4, 6-2 win against the American, dominating the match from the outset. The 29-year-old was unstoppable after she took a 3-1 lead in the first set as she capitalized on her serve and sealed the win with an ace.

The mothers of both the finalists have been a driving force in their respective lives and were present on the sidelines of Foro Italico cheering for their daughters. No matter the result, they posed for an adorable picture, which established the bond between the players outside the court.

Coco Gauff took to her Instagram stories to share the picture and wrote:

"@jasmine_paolini @candigauff the prettiest moms 😍"

Screenshot via @cocogauff on Instagram dated May 17, 2025.

Candi Gauff, who was a track and field athlete herself, often shows her support towards her daughter by traveling alongside her.

Coco Gauff's mother Candi discusses handling American's early fame

Coco Gauff with her mother Candi at the 2024 WTA Finals - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's mother, during an interview at the Madrid Open with media outlet Le Tweener, spoke on how she dealt with the 21-year-old's fame as she has started getting recognition for her game at an early age.

"We try to compartmentalize her a little bit, meaning that you have a tennis life, and then you also have a life as being a child that’s maturing into a young adult," she said.

She further elucidated how imbibing moral values and raising her as a normal child was very important:

"So, just making sure that you understand morals, values, and have good character and be a good person first, and then your tennis. A lot of times people focus more on your tennis and think that’s your avenue out, but no, you have to be a good person first."

Coco Gauff had also shared how her mother has been a support system through her wins and losses. The mother-daughter duo often posts adorable moments they spend with one another on social media, and share a very close relationship.

