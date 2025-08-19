Despite exhausting Cincinnati Open win, Carlos Alcaraz determined to make big sacrifice to help Emma Raducanu win US Open mixed doubles

Carlos Alcaraz has made it clear that he is ready to put his own needs aside for Emma Raducanu as the two prepare for the US Open mixed doubles. His remarks came right after wrapping up his exhausting run at the Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz captured the Cincinnati title on Monday, August 18, after falling just short in 2023 when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final. This time, his opponent, Jannik Sinner, retired due to illness while trailing 0-5 in the opening set, handing Alcaraz the victory.

With that victory, the Spaniard wrapped up a hectic stretch, as the schedule quickly shifted to the mixed doubles event in New York starting August 19, just a day after Cincinnati ended. When asked about it in his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz confirmed that he will be playing and is looking forward to the new experience.

"I think it is good," he said. "I mean the scheduling is not the best to be honest playing tomorrow. But the concept and on tournament of a mixed doubles, I just loved it. It's going to be new for me, which I love. I am gonna have so much fun playing there with Emma [Raducanu]."

"It's gonna be tough against Draper and Pegula. But I will try to enjoy as much as I can. I will try to see how it's going to be on the court, the balls and everything. I will treat it as a really important and good preparation for me," he added.

The World No. 2 went on to stress that he would have to stay up late and cope with little sleep, but he is still determined to play and do everything he can to help himself and Raducanu secure a win.

"I will try to be my best tomorrow after the trip to New York and probably gonna sleep late. But I would try to put my best tennis just to help Emma win," Alcaraz said.

This will be Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's first-ever tournament together where they will partner with each other to play mixed doubles.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have each won the US Open once

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz pictured together | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu share an interesting fact: both have won the US Open, and, coincidentally, both victories came at their very first Grand Slam titles.

Raducanu made history in 2021 by becoming the first qualifier ever to win a Slam, defeating Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final. She also ended a 44-year wait for a British female Grand Slam champion. Although she struggled to make a major impact in the following years, she is gradually regaining her form.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz’s victory came exactly a year later, as he made history by becoming the youngest man at 19 to win the title. The win propelled him to World No. 1 and kick-started a remarkable momentum, leading him to claim four more Majors without looking back.

