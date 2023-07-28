Jessica Pegula has written a heartfelt note in the memory of her beloved pet dog Dexter, as she mourns his sudden passing.

On Thursday, July 27, Jessica Pegula took to social media to reveal that her pet dog Dexter had passed away. Devasted by the loss, the top American revisited her fond memories with the German shepherd and posted a few pictures as well as a video clip of him. She called him the “most loyal” being with the “best” heart.

“Dexter we love you so much and we are devastated to have lost you so suddenly. The most loyal man with the best heart,” she wrote on Instagram.

Former World No. 3 Pegula made a vulnerable admission about her emotional state, confessing that Dexter’s passing had left a void in her heart which will make her never feel “whole” again.

“When you left you took a piece of me with you that won’t ever feel whole,” the World No. 4 said.

She also acknowledged other dog parents who have been through similar circumstances, and declared that the bond a person has with their dogs is “unmatched.”

“Sending love to all the ones that have lost their doggies, the bond you have with them is unmatched,” she added.

Jessica Pegula and her husband Taylor Gahagen are parents to two other dogs – a chocolate Labrador called Tucker and a miniature Australian shepherd called Maddie.

The WTA 1000 Guadalajara champion has been vocal about her love for dogs. She has also founded a dog rescue charity, ‘A Lending Paw,’ as a gift to her husband. The couple has been running the non-profit together with the aim of rescuing dogs, training them to become service animals, and delivering them to people who need service or therapy dogs.

Jessica Pegula to headline the 2023 Citi Open in Washington

Jessica Pegula's dog Maddie stole the limelight during her maiden WTA title win in Washington in 2019

Jessica Pegula last contested the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she crashed out in the quarterfinals against eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

She will now kick off her North American hardcourt campaign at the upcoming WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington (July 31- August 6). The tournament is where Pegula won her maiden WTA title in 2019, ranked World No. 79.

The circumstances this time around are quite different for Jessica, who is now ranked World No. 4 and will be headlining the event as the top seed. With her sights set on her third career title and her first of the season, she is determined to make her mark on the hardcourts. Earlier this year, she finished as the runner-up at the WTA 500 Qatar Open.

As the defending champion in doubles, Pegula will also aim to repeat her success in that category this year. With hardly any points to defend from last year's Washington tournament, where she crashed out in the second round, she sees an opportunity to further solidify her position in the rankings chart.