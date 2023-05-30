Diana Shnaider becomes first active NCAA player in 21st century to register a French Open main draw win

Diana Shnaider became the first active National College Athletic Association (NCAA) tennis player in the 21st century to make it to the French Open singles main draw and register a first-round victory.

The 108th-ranked singles player defeated Canadian Rebecca Morino in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, to set up a second-round clash with 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Shnaider is a member of the North Carolina State women’s tennis team. The 19-year-old debuted at the first Grand Slam of the calendar at the 2023 Australian Open, losing to World No. 8 Maria Sakkari in the second round.

North Carolina State’s head women’s tennis coach Simon Earnshaw tweeted about Shnaider's achievment, recalled that the Russian was probably the first player since Beth Herr in 1983 to win the NCAA team and singles event and register a first-round victory at the French Open.

“Diana Shnaider @PackWTennis becomes the 1st active College player this century if not much longer to go directly from #NCAATennis to @rolandgarros and not just play in the Singles Main Draw but to win her 1st rd match today vs Marino. Next up 14th seed Haddad Maia #RolandGarros” wrote Earnshaw.

“Possibly the first player since Beth Herr (USC) in 1983 who won both the NCAA Team & Singles events and then went onto to beat Gigi Fernandez in the French Open 1st rd,” he added.

Shnaider has a win-loss record of 8-7 in 2023 so far. She will face Haddad Maia on Wednesday, May 30.

How has Diana Shnaider fared so far in 2023?

Diana Shnaider at 2023 Australian Open

After winning her first title at the WTA 125 event in Montevideo, Uruguay at the end of 2022, Shnaider broke into the top 100 of the WTA rankings in January. She reached a career-high rank of World No. 94 after making it to the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, where she fell to Maria Sakkari. The encounter was also the biggest match of the teenager’s career.

After the Australian Open, the 19-year-old was defeated by No. 4 Seed Elize Mertens in the Round of 32 of the WTA 250 in Monterrey, Mexico. At the WTA 500 in Charleston, Shnaider overcame compatriot Alycia Parks and fifth seed Veronica Kudermetova in the first two rounds. She lost 1-6, 3-6, to Paula Badosa in the Round of 16 encounter.

Shnaider continues to play on the ITF circuit as well. She appeared in last month’s ITF/USTA event in Charlottesville, where she lost to Ashlynn Krueger in the quarterfinals.

